Boise State’s Spencer Danielson praises Washington State’s coaching staff, new quarterback Owen Eshelman

The bye week came at a perfect time for No. 21 Boise State.

The Broncos (5-1, 2-0 Pac-12) entered the bye on a five-game winning streak, but head coach Spencer Danielson knows the team has plenty of room to grow in all phases.

“Transitioning from the bye week, obviously had a lot of stuff as a team that we needed to look at, improve in, self-scout, grow in,” Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “Had a lot of things that we’ve done well, but a lot that needs to get fixed. It was a good opportunity for us to grow, good opportunity for us to look at those things and have real conversations with players, real conversations as a staff, to where we grow.”

Two of the biggest areas of concern are inconsistent tackling and surrendering explosive plays. Entering last week, Boise State ranked dead last nationally in gains of 40-plus yards (15) and 50-plus yards (nine) allowed.

The Broncos’ defense could be tested on Saturday against Washington State (1-6, 0-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain time at Martin Stadium.

The Cougars made a quarterback switch ahead of last week’s game against Oregon State (5-2, 3-0), and redshirt freshman Owen Eshelman shined in his first career start. Eshelman threw for 289 yards, ran for 136 and accounted for three total touchdowns in a 48-30 loss.

Eshelman threw a 40-yard touchdown strike right before halftime and had a 41-yard carry later in the game.

“They made the quarterback change last week, and that quarterback is really, really talented,” Danielson said. “Made some big-time throws, made some big-time plays with his legs. You can tell they’re getting in a really good rhythm.”

The Washington State coaching staff is filled with Boise State alumni, including first-year head coach Kirby Moore, offensive coordinator Matt Miller, defensive line coach Andrew Browning, cornerbacks coach Brandyn Thompson and general manager Brad Larrondo.

Miller coached wide receivers at Boise State from 2020-25. Following Washington State’s 1-4 start, Moore took over play-calling duties from Miller.

“Matt Miller is one of the best coaches I’ve been around, a phenomenal person,” Danielson said. “Matt being here, he knows a lot about our defense. From playing them over the years, they’ve got a really good idea of who we are defensively, and they’re going to have some really good ways to attack our defense.”

The Broncos are 2-5 all-time against Washington State, including an 0-3 record in Pullman. The Cougars survived a 47-44 triple-overtime shootout against Boise State in 2017 during the last meeting between the teams at Martin Stadium.

“It’s a phenomenal home-game atmosphere,” Danielson said. “I know the student section has been moved to be right behind our bench, so I know they’ll be rolling. We’ve got a lot of respect for their fan base, obviously a ton of respect for their coaches, their players, and we know they’re going to be ready to rock.”