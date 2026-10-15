Boise State’s biggest issue heading into the second half of the season, and the one opponent primed to exploit it

No. 23 Boise State’s top-line defensive numbers are relatively solid at the halfway point of the 2026 season.

The Broncos (5-1, 2-0 Pac-12), who are on a bye this week ahead of a road trip to Washington State (1-5, 0-2), rank third in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (22.3 points allowed per game) and fourth in total defense (368.2 yards allowed).

Boise State boasts the Pac-12’s No. 1 rushing defense (106.8 yards allowed) with the No. 5 passing defense (261.3 yards allowed).

A closer examination of the metrics reveals some major concerns for the Broncos, particularly with upcoming matchups against three of the top offenses in college football.

As has been widely documented, explosive plays are killing the Boise State defense this season.

The Broncos rank 129th out of 138 FBS teams in gains of 20 or more yards surrendered (31), 134th in gains of 30-plus yards (18) and dead last in gains of 40-plus (15) and 50-plus (nine) yards. The Broncos have also been flagged for 10 pass interference calls.

The damage has come on the ground and through the air. Boise State is allowing 14.8 yards per completion, the second-highest total nationally. The rushing defense is also below average at 4.5 yards per carry allowed (tied-86th).

Boise State allows 6.8 yards per play overall, which is tied for 130th in the country. Among Pac-12 teams, only Colorado State (7.9) is worse.

So why are the Broncos’ top-line metrics much better than the fundamentals?

Time of possession.

Boise State’s ball-control offense protects its vulnerable defense by averaging 36 minutes, 8 seconds of possession per game, the No. 1 mark nationally. Texas State (32:31) and Oregon State (32:29) are also top-25 in time of possession.

Playing keep-away will be critical for the Broncos when facing three of the most explosive offenses in FBS: Colorado State (2-3, 0-1), Oregon State (4-2, 2-0) and Texas State (2-3, 0-2).

The Beavers are the scariest of the bunch with the country’s leading passer and receiver. Oregon State is tied for 10th nationally in scoring offense (41.8 points per game) while averaging 7.1 yards per play, which is tied for fourth with Georgia, Miami and Ohio State.

Unlike Colorado State and Texas State, the Beavers also have a capable defense that leads the Pac-12 at 326.3 yards allowed per game. Oregon State surrenders 4.0 yards per carry (T-51st nationally) and 5.0 yards per play (T-37th nationally).

On paper, the explosive Beavers are a nightmare matchup for a Boise State defense with serious issues to correct during the bye week.

The two Pac-12 favorites will face off at Albertsons Stadium on Nov. 14.