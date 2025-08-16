Boise State star earns another preseason All-America honor
Boise State junior Kage Casey picked up his fourth preseason All-America honor heading into the 2025 season this week from ESPN.
Casey made ESPN’s second team offense at offensive tackle. He was the only Group of Five player on ESPN’s first and second teams.
The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Casey started all 14 games each of the last two seasons for Boise State at left tackle. The two-time all-Mountain West selection earned All-America honors from five publications as a sophomore.
With Casey leading the way up front, the Broncos finished 12-2 overall in 2024 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Casey received a Pro Football Focus blocking efficiency grade of 99.3 last year, the third-best ranking among FBS tackles. He logged a team-high 947 snaps last year and did not allow a sack in 440 opportunities.
Casey is on the watch lists for two national awards: the Outland Trophy (top interior lineman in college football) and the Lombardi Award (top lineman or linebacker).
Here are the complete ESPN preseason All-American teams:
First team offense
Quarterback: Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Running backs: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame; Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
Wide receivers: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State; Ryan Williams, Alabama
Tight end: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
Offensive tackles: Spencer Fano, Utah; Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
Offensive guards: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State; Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
Center: Jake Slaughter, Florida
All-purpose: Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh
First team defense
Defensive ends: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina; T.J. Parker, Clemson
Defensive tackles: Peter Woods, Clemson; LT Overton, Alabama
Linebackers: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas; Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh; Gabe Jacas, Illinois
Cornerbacks: Leonard Moore, Notre Dame; Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
Safeties: Caleb Downs, Ohio State; Michael Taaffe, Texas
First team specialists
Kicker: Dominic Zvada, Michigan
Punter: Brett Thorson, Georgia
Returner: Barion Brown, LSU
Second team offense
Quarterback: Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Running backs: Kaytron Allen, Penn State; Makhi Hughes, Oregon
Wide receivers: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State; Antonio Williams, Clemson
Tight end: Max Klare, Ohio State
Offensive tackles: Francis Mauigoa, Miami; Kage Casey, Boise State
Offensive guards: Joe Brunner, Wisconsin; Cayden Green, Missouri
Center: Parker Brailsford, Alabama
All-purpose: Isaac Brown, Louisville
Second team defense
Defensive ends: Colin Simmons, Texas; Keldric Faulk, Auburn
Defensive tackles: Christen Miller, Georgia; Rueben Bain, Miami
Linebackers: Deontae Lawson, Alabama; Taurean York, Texas A&M; CJ Allen, Georgia
Cornerbacks: Avieon Terrell, Clemson; Chandler Rivers, Duke
Safeties: Koi Perich, Minnesota; KJ Bolden, Georgia
Second team specialists
Kicker: Will Ferrin, BYU
Punter: Ryan Eckley, Michigan State
Returner: Kam Shanks, Arkansas