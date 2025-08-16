Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State star earns another preseason All-America honor

Offensive tackle Kage Casey named preseason second-team All-American by ESPN

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos offensive tackle Kage Casey.
Boise State Broncos offensive tackle Kage Casey.
Boise State junior Kage Casey picked up his fourth preseason All-America honor heading into the 2025 season this week from ESPN.

Casey made ESPN’s second team offense at offensive tackle. He was the only Group of Five player on ESPN’s first and second teams. 

The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Casey started all 14 games each of the last two seasons for Boise State at left tackle. The two-time all-Mountain West selection earned All-America honors from five publications as a sophomore. 

With Casey leading the way up front, the Broncos finished 12-2 overall in 2024 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. 

Casey received a Pro Football Focus blocking efficiency grade of 99.3 last year, the third-best ranking among FBS tackles. He logged a team-high 947 snaps last year and did not allow a sack in 440 opportunities.

Casey is on the watch lists for two national awards: the Outland Trophy (top interior lineman in college football) and the Lombardi Award (top lineman or linebacker). 

Here are the complete ESPN preseason All-American teams:

First team offense

Quarterback: Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Running backs: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame; Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Wide receivers: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State; Ryan Williams, Alabama

Tight end: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Offensive tackles: Spencer Fano, Utah; Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Offensive guards: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State; Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

Center: Jake Slaughter, Florida

All-purpose: Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh

First team defense 

Defensive ends: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina; T.J. Parker, Clemson



Defensive tackles: Peter Woods, Clemson; LT Overton, Alabama

Linebackers: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas; Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh; Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Cornerbacks: Leonard Moore, Notre Dame; Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Safeties: Caleb Downs, Ohio State; Michael Taaffe, Texas

First team specialists 

Kicker: Dominic Zvada, Michigan

Punter: Brett Thorson, Georgia

Returner: Barion Brown, LSU

Second team offense

Quarterback: Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Running backs: Kaytron Allen, Penn State; Makhi Hughes, Oregon

Wide receivers: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State; Antonio Williams, Clemson

Tight end: Max Klare, Ohio State

Offensive tackles: Francis Mauigoa, Miami; Kage Casey, Boise State

Offensive guards: Joe Brunner, Wisconsin; Cayden Green, Missouri

Center: Parker Brailsford, Alabama

All-purpose: Isaac Brown, Louisville

Second team defense

Defensive ends: Colin Simmons, Texas; Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Defensive tackles: Christen Miller, Georgia; Rueben Bain, Miami

Linebackers: Deontae Lawson, Alabama; Taurean York, Texas A&M; CJ Allen, Georgia

Cornerbacks: Avieon Terrell, Clemson; Chandler Rivers, Duke

Safeties: Koi Perich, Minnesota; KJ Bolden, Georgia

Second team specialists 

Kicker: Will Ferrin, BYU

Punter: Ryan Eckley, Michigan State

Returner: Kam Shanks, Arkansas

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

