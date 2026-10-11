Boise State star receiver Rasean Jones ruled out ahead of Fresno State game

Boise State true freshman wide receiver Rasean Jones will not play against Fresno State on Saturday.

Jones was listed as out in the Broncos’ game day player availability report.

Kickoff between No. 23 Boise State (4-1, 1-0 Pac-12) and Fresno State (4-1, 1-0) is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time.

Jones exited last week’s victory over Utah State with an apparent head injury following a helmet-to-helmet hit in the fourth quarter.

The true freshman has been a revelation for the Broncos, leading the team in receptions (23) and receiving yards (359). He has two total touchdowns on the season.

“It’s next man up for us,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said on Thursday. “I love Rasean, he’s one of our best players, but it’s next man up. That’s what I tell the whole team. Carry the flag. That’s the way it is, it’s no different if anyone at another position is down. … The great teams can do that. The great teams have the depth to be able to step up and make sure the standard does not change.

“We’ve got a great receiver room, I think the world of our receiver room. There’s some receivers in our room that haven’t played a ton. They’re going to be asked to play more, and that’s the reality of where we’re at. They’re going to step up and they’re going to be their best. That’s what they have to do.”

The Broncos had previously ruled out a pair of starters—wide receiver Cam Bates, left guard Carson Rasmussen—and four reserves: defensive lineman Deuce Alailefaleula, linebacker Logan Brantley, wide receiver Darren Morris and defensive lineman Jaden Williams.

Jason Steele will make his second straight start at left guard for Rasmussen, who is out with an undisclosed injury.

Boise State star running backs Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines were notably absent from the injury report this week.

Riley, the nation’s leading rusher with 108 carries for 685 yards and five touchdowns, limped off the field during the fourth quarter of the Utah State game. Riley was able to return to the field and practiced this week.

Gaines missed the last two games with a wrist injury. He is the Broncos’ second-leading rusher with 234 yards and three total touchdowns on 45 carries.

“Those are two huge parts of our offense, huge parts of our team,” Danielson said. “So having them be able to go out there and compete on Saturday is a huge piece for us being successful. I was proud of the guys that stepped up in Si’s absence, and I’m glad he’s back.”