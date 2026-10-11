No. 23 Boise State vs. Fresno State live updates: Scores, highlights and reaction from Milk Can rivalry

No. 23 Boise State (4-1, 1-0 Pac-12) is looking to snap a three-game losing streak against Fresno State (4-1, 1-0) in the Milk Can rivalry series.

The Bulldogs blasted the Broncos, 30-7, in last year’s meeting at Albertsons Stadium.

Both teams have won four straight games entering Saturday’s rivalry showdown at Valley Children’s Stadium.

In the closing line from DraftKings Sportsbook, Boise State was favored by 8.5 points over Fresno State.

Keep up with the Boise State vs. Fresno State rivalry game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

(Refresh for the latest updates)

First quarter updates

Martin’s second pass goes for a 59-yard touchdown to Ezekiel Avit. Boise State’s tackling has been horrendous in the first quarter. The Broncos do get a two-point conversion stop to stay on top at 15-13. It looks like we’ve got Pac-12 After Dark action in Fresno.

Fresno State starting quarterback Jayden Mandal has left the game. Mandal was driven to the ground by Michael Madrie, who was called for roughing the passer. Khristian Martin is in the game for Mandal.

The Broncos needed some wide receivers to step up, and it’s already happening. True freshman Terrious Favors broke multiple tackles on his way to a 22-yard catch-and-run touchdown, his first as a Bronco. Boise State leads 15-7 late in the opening quarter.

The explosive plays can go both ways. What an answer for Boise State as Dylan Riley explodes for a 72-yard touchdown run, followed by Zeke Martinez’s second two-point conversion of the season. The Broncos will need to lean on the running game today with top receivers Rasean Jones and Cam Bates unavailable.

Fresno State drove right down the field on its opening drive with some shaky tackling by the Boise State defense and seized a 7-0 lead on a Jayden Mandal eight-yard keeper. That was a terrible start for the Broncos, who gave up a 25-yard completion to Josiah Freeman on the drive. Explosive plays will be a major theme in this game.

Pregame recap

This is one of those games where almost no result would surprise me. Fresno State has played better than Boise State over the last four games, but the Bulldogs haven’t faced any strong competition since Week 1. I want to see if Boise State’s defense can stay disciplined against an underrated Fresno State passing attack.

UNLV holds on to defeat North Dakota State, 13-7. The Pac-12’s top three contenders—Boise State, Fresno State and Oregon State—are now in excellent shape to snap a CFP bid. The first matchup between the three teams is about to begin.

The Broncos’ top competition for the Group of Six’s automatic bid to the College Football Playoff could be North Dakota State. The Bison (5-0, 2-0 Mountain West) are trailing UNLV (3-2, 1-0) 13-7 midway through the fourth quarter on The CW, which is also showing the Boise State/Fresno State game.

Boise State will be shorthanded on Saturday without starting wide receivers Rasean Jones and Cam Bates and left guard Carson Rasmussen. Jones is the team’s leading receiver with 23 catches for 259 yards and two total touchdowns. The Broncos are a run-first team with Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines, but the passing attack could be limited against Fresno State.

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

• If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.