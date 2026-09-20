Boise State’s support continues to erode in Week 3 AP Poll

Boise State came within three votes of cracking the top 25 of the AP Poll after nearly upsetting Oregon in Week 1, but the Broncos have backslid over the last two weeks.

The Broncos slipped from 86 to 57 votes last week and earned just 48 votes in the Week 3 AP Poll, which was released on Sunday.

Voters were not impressed with Boise State’s 38-24 home victory over FCS South Dakota. The Broncos (2-1) scored two late touchdowns after the Coyotes (3-1) pulled even at 24-all in the fourth quarter.

“At the end of the day, we have a lot of things we have to improve,” head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “I’m going to go back to the drawing board—and this is what I do after every game … it’s what did we learn? And it’s going to be from Monday to kickoff, what are some things that we have to get fixed? Was it lack of prep in the situations that came up? Was it lack of execution? I know a lot of the plays that are on my mind that didn’t go our way were a lack of execution.”

The Broncos got another big game from junior running back Dylan Riley, who tallied 26 carries for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

Boise State led the way among Group of Six teams in the Week 3 AP Poll. Western Michigan (27 votes), Tulsa (18), James Madison (seven) and North Dakota State (six) also received votes.

Boise State will travel to Western Michigan this weekend to close non-conference play. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Waldo Stadium.

Texas, Georgia and Notre Dame locked down the top three spots for the second straight week. Ole Miss jumped up to No. 4 after a victory over LSU.

Here is the full Week 3 AP poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. Texas (58)

2. Georgia (3)

3. Notre Dame

4. Ole Miss (3)

5. Indiana (4)

6. Miami (1)

7. Ohio State

8. Alabama

9. BYU

10. LSU

11. Texas Tech

12. USC

13. Penn State

14. Tennessee

15. Utah

16. Louisville

17. Iowa

18. Michigan

19. Missouri

20. Oregon

21. Florida

22. SMU

23. Texas A&M

24. Mississippi State

25. Houston

Others receiving votes: Washington 107, Kentucky 98, West Virginia 93, Oklahoma 91, Oklahoma State 50, Boise State 48, Virginia Tech 46, Western Michigan 27, Duke 20, Tulsa 18, Arizona 12, Pittsburgh 10, UCLA 10, James Madison 7, North Dakota State 6, Kansas State 3, Nebraska 2.