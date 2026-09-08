Boise State nearly cracks AP Top 25 after pushing Oregon to the brink

Boise State received some respect in the preseason AP Poll, landing just outside the top 25 with 43 total votes.

Clemson (112), Florida (51) and Boise State were the top three vote-getters outside the top 25. The Broncos led the way among Group of 6 teams in the preseason poll while Navy (10), New Mexico (4), UNLV (4), James Madison (3), Memphis (2), Western Michigan (1) and Tulane (1) also received votes.

The Week 1 AP Poll was released on Tuesday, and Boise State earned even more support following a competitive 34-27 season-opening road loss to Oregon.

The Broncos topped the others receiving votes list with 86 in the new AP Poll, coming in just behind No. 25 Virginia. The Cavaliers got 89 votes.

Four other Group of 6 teams received votes: Memphis (23), Western Michigan (12), Navy (10) and James Madison (4). Boise State was the lone Pac-12 team to get votes in the AP Poll.

Memphis (2-0, 0-0 American) will play at Boise State (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at 4 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday in a game that could have massive College Football Playoff implications.

The highest-ranked Group of 6 conference champion earns an automatic bid to the 12-team CFP.

Ohio State remained on top of the AP Poll, followed by Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas and Indiana. Just like the Coaches Poll, Oregon dropped four spots from No. 2 to No. 6.

Only one team dropped out of the AP Poll: Michigan went from No. 16 to unranked following its controversial 13-12 victory over Western Michigan.

Here is the full Week 1 AP poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):

1. Ohio State (46, Big Ten)

2. Georgia (SEC)

3. Notre Dame (4, Independent)

4. Texas (2, SEC)

5. Indiana (8, Big Ten)

6. Oregon (3, Big Ten)

7. Miami (1, ACC)

8. LSU (5, SEC)

9. Ole Miss (SEC)

10. Texas A&M (SEC)

11. Oklahoma (SEC)

12. Alabama (SEC)

13. Texas Tech (Big 12)

14. USC (Big Ten)

15. BYU (Big 12)

16. Penn State (Big Ten)

17. SMU (ACC)

18. Tennessee (SEC)

19. Washington (Big Ten)

20. Utah (Big 12)

21. Iowa (Big Ten)

22. Houston (Big 12)

23. Missouri (SEC)

24. Louisville (ACC)

25. Virginia (ACC)

Dropped out: No. 16 Michigan (Big Ten)

Others receiving votes: Boise State 86, Florida 83, Michigan 69, Arizona 33, Memphis 23, South Carolina 19, Western Michigan 12, Pittsburgh 11, Navy 10, UCLA 7, Virginia Tech 6, Illinois 6, James Madison 4, Minnesota 4, Colorado 3, Auburn 2, Arizona State 2, Vanderbilt 2