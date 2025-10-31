Boise State’s three keys to victory against Fresno State
Mountain West rivals Boise State and Fresno State will face off for the first time since 2023 on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-2) have prevailed in their last two meetings with the Broncos (6-2, 4-0), including a 37-30 road win in 2023.
Boise State is favored by 17.5 points over Fresno State.
Here are three keys to Boise State reclaiming the Milk Can Trophy.
1. First-down success
Boise State’s offense lost too many first-down battles against the Nevada defense last week, leading to five Oscar Doyle punts in a low-possession game.
The Broncos finished with just 134 yards rushing on 48 carries (2.8 yards per attempt) in a hard-fought 24-3 road victory.
Facing a Fresno State defense that ranks second in the MWC and 26th nationally at 314.4 yards allowed per game, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson wants to see the Broncos have more early-down success on Saturday.
“They have a really good third-down package,” Danielson said. “You don’t want to get to third down on this defense. They are going to make it really, really hard in the front end and the back end to attack them.
“I don’t really see a hole in their defense. Across the board, they’ve got really good players. They did a good job with the guys that have been there, returning starters, and then they did a really good job in the portal. They’re sound, they play really hard, they create turnovers. You’re not going to get cheap ones on them.”
2. Apply quarterback pressure
Carson Conklin will make his second career start in a Fresno State uniform on The Blue.
Conklin, a sophomore transfer from Sacramento State, finished 20 of 42 passing for 182 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Bulldogs’ 23-0 home loss to San Diego State last week.
Conklin was only sacked once by the Aztecs but faced regular pressure against one of the nation’s best defenses.
If Boise State’s star pass rushers Braxton Fely (five sacks) and Jayden Virgin-Morgan (three sacks, two forced fumbles) can apply pressure, it could be a long day for Conklin and the Bulldogs.
3. Ride home offensive momentum
Boise State’s offense has been close to unstoppable at Albertsons Stadium this season, putting up an average of 48.4 points per game.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, have struggled offensively in MWC play with 64 total points in four games.
If the Broncos’ offense continues to hum at Albertsons Stadium, Fresno State won’t be able to keep up.
