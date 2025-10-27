Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. Fresno State
Boise State has won 16 straight games at Albertsons Stadium, matching Alabama for the longest active home winning streak in FBS.
The Broncos (6-2, 4-0) will look to extend the streak to 17 games on Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. Mountain time home Mountain West matchup against Fresno State (5-3, 2-2). The game will air nationally on FS1.
As of Monday morning, Boise State is favored by 17.5 points over the Bulldogs. The Broncos are -950 on the moneyline while Fresno State is +590.
The over/under is set at 51.5 points.
Boise State’s offense took a while to get going in last Friday’s 24-3 road win over Nevada, but the Broncos allowed just 247 yards and had five takeaways.
Head coach Spencer Danielson felt the offense did improve as the game went along.
“We just have to make our plays on offense,” Danielson said after the win. “Early on, a dropped ball, a lack of communication, not the right ID. We just have to make our plays. And in those long drives, it wasn’t perfect, but we found a way just to inch away, inch away. We’ve got to get positive yards on first down, don’t have penalties that put us behind the sticks, and our guys did that.”
Fresno State dropped its season opener at Kansas, ripped off five straight victories and will enter Albertsons Stadium on a two-game losing streak with uncompetitive defeats to Colorado State (49-21) and San Diego State (23-0).
In the shutout loss to the Aztecs, Fresno State benched quarterback E.J. Warner in favor of Carson Conklin. Conklin completed 20 of 42 passes for 182 yards with two interceptions.
“I felt I had the right to make that decision,” Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz said of the quarterback change. “I walk in here every Monday and we talk about ‘the ball is the team.’ And we weren't living that. We turned the ball over too many times, too often. And then at the same time, trying to push a button to maybe get a little more leadership out of some people on offense.”
FanDuel has also listed early betting lines for the other four Week 9 games involving MWC teams: Army (-1.5) at Air Force, New Mexico at UNLV (-5.5), Wyoming at San Diego State (-10.5) and Hawaii at San Jose State (-2.5).
Boise State vs. Fresno State betting odds, TV channel
Spread: Boise State -17.5
Moneyline: Boise State -950, Fresno State +590
Over/under: 51.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 5-1-2, Fresno State 3-5
Game time: 1:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 1
Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho
TV channel: FS1
