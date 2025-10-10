Boise State’s 3 keys to victory against New Mexico
Boise State resumes its quest for a third straight Mountain West title on Saturday with a home matchup against New Mexico.
The Broncos (3-2, 1-0) are a sizable 16.5-point favorite over the Lobos (3-2, 1-0). Kickoff is slated for 7:45 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium.
Here are three keys to Boise State extending its home winning streak to 15 games.
1. Protect the ball
Turnovers have killed the Broncos in both losses this season.
Boise State lost three fumbles during a 34-7 Week 1 defeat at South Florida. In last week’s 28-7 loss at Notre Dame, the Broncos turned it over four times — all Maddux Madsen interceptions.
“You can’t beat hardly any team when you have four turnovers and they have none,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the Notre Dame game. “I don’t care who you’re playing, it’s going to be really, really hard to win.”
To compound the problem, the Broncos didn’t create a single takeaway in either loss.
Boise State ranks 78th nationally with a turnover margin of -0.2. New Mexico is even worse at -1.4 (129th in the country), creating an even bigger spotlight on ball security for Saturday’s game.
2. Limit penalties
Penalties have been just as big of an issue for the Broncos, who rank 134th in penalties per game (9.5) and 133rd in penalty yards (82.8).
Boise State committed eight penalties for 87 yards in the South Florida game. The problem worsened last week at Notre Dame as the Broncos finished with 13 penalties for 112 yards.
“We’ve got to figure it out,” Danielson said earlier this week. “All penalties are a version of a lack of discipline, no question. I’ve got to look at that as a staff, with our players, how can we make sure we have high accountability to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
The Lobos are one of the least-penalized teams in the country, ranking No. 18 at 34.3 penalty yards surrendered per game.
3. Contain New Mexico’s rushing attack
Just like Boise State, New Mexico leans on a three-headed monster at running back with Damon Bankston (43 carries, 289 yards, three touchdowns), Scottre Humphrey (53 carries, 273 yards, four touchdowns) and D.J. McKinney (45 carries, 186 yards, one touchdown).
Bankston and Humphrey have both popped long runs this year while McKinney, a Sam Houston State transfer, also has plenty of speed.
The Broncos haven’t been great against the run this season (162.2 yards allowed per game, No. 98 nationally). Containing the Lobos’ stable of running backs will be the top priority for the Boise State defense.
