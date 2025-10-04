What Boise State’s Spencer Danielson said following Notre Dame loss
Boise State was uncharacteristically sloppy in Saturday’s 28-7 non-conference road loss to No. 21 Notre Dame.
The Broncos (3-2) lost the turnover battle 4-0 and committed 13 penalties for 112 yards. Junior quarterback Maddux Madsen threw four interceptions and had a fifth called back on a roughing the passer penalty.
“You can’t beat hardly any team when you have four turnovers and they have none,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “I don’t care who you’re playing, it’s going to be really, really hard to win. We turned the ball over and couldn’t sustain drives. A lot of things to fix and clean up.”
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s postgame radio interview.
On game’s biggest challenges
“Early on, we got explosive plays given up on defense. Great battles on the fourth down stops to start the game. And then offensively, we were moving the ball — very similar to South Florida — we just shot ourselves in the foot. We’d get explosive plays, we’d get a penalty. We had four turnovers.”
On Notre Dame’s defense
“They did a good job with their front seven making sure the front seven could handle what run games we were giving them. And then they played man coverage almost all game long. They challenge you to throw the football. We made some contested catches, a lot of them we didn’t. By the time receivers were getting open, it was too late for Maddux. He had to scramble, was sacked too many times, and it put us behind the sticks.”
On showing toughness
“I’m proud of how our guys battled; way different than I felt after South Florida. Our team battled, they never quit. Obviously there were some mistakes that were made, those need to get fixed and that’s on me. But our team battled tonight, and I’m proud of that.”
On competitive losses to Oregon, Penn State, Notre Dame
“We’ve got to find a way to win these games. I don’t run from that. You have to find a way to win these games at Boise State. That’s the standard, and we didn’t achieve that tonight. That’s on me, and I don’t take that lightly.”
On fan support
“I’m so thankful for Bronco Nation, man. There was so much blue here at Notre Dame Stadium. I’m so proud of the fan base we have and the people who love their team and support their team no matter what. We have to find a way to win these games, and we didn’t tonight.”