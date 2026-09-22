Boise State has a huge statistical advantage over Western Michigan in one key area
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Boise State will wrap up non-conference play this weekend against one of the strongest defensive teams in the country.
Western Michigan’s stingy defense surrenders just 16 points per game, which is tied with Appalachian State and UCF for No. 31 nationally.
Last season, Western Michigan ranked No. 9 nationally at 17.4 points per game allowed. Western Michigan won 10 of its final 11 games following an 0-3 start and captured the program’s first MAC championship since 2016.
Kickoff between Boise State (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and Western Michigan (2-1, 0-0 MAC) is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday at Waldo Stadium.
Here is a complete look at Boise State and Western Michigan by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 34.3 (57th nationally, second Pac-12)
Western Michigan 29.7 (79th nationally, fourth MAC)
Rushing offense
Boise State 258.3 (15th, second)
Western Michigan 165.7 (68th, third)
Passing offense
Boise State 203.3 (95th, fifth)
Western Michigan 157 (121st, ninth)
Total offense
Boise State 461.7 (34th, second)
Western Michigan 322.7 (119th, sixth)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 43.9 percent (59th, fourth)
Western Michigan 46.3 percent (46th, third)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 91.7 percent (43rd, second)
Western Michigan 90.9 percent (48th, fourth)
Scoring defense
Boise State 26 (95th, fourth)
Western Michigan 16 (31st, second)
Rushing defense
Boise State 96.7 (31st, first)
Western Michigan 157.7 (96th, seventh)
Passing defense
Boise State 335 (136th, seventh)
Western Michigan 188 (57th, third)
Total defense
Boise State 431.7 (123rd, seventh)
Western Michigan 345.7 (74th, fourth)
Sacks per game
Boise State 1.67 (74th, fourth)
Western Michigan 1 (111th, ninth)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 7 (24th, first)
Western Michigan 2.7 (134th, 12th)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 25 percent (15th, first)
Western Michigan 37.5 percent (70th, sixth)
Red zone defense
Boise State 70 percent (19th, first)
Western Michigan 71.4 percent (22nd, first)
Net punting
Boise State 42.91 (26th, first)
Western Michigan 41.5 (38th, second)
Punt return average
Boise State 17.75 (18th, second)
Western Michigan 14 (39th, third)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 30 (14th, second)
Western Michigan 12 (126th, 13th)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.67 (35th, fourth)
Western Michigan +1.33 (12th, second)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 54 of 88 (61.4 percent), 610 yards, six touchdowns, zero interceptions
Broc Lowry, Western Michigan: 43 of 61 (70.5 percent), 417 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 62 carries, 454 yards, two touchdowns
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 45 carries, 234 yards, two touchdowns
Jalen Buckley, Western Michigan: 42 carries, 207 yards, four touchdowns
Broc Lowry, Western Michigan: 36 carries, 114 yards, one touchdown
Leading receivers
Rasean Jones, Boise State: 15 receptions, 232 yards, one touchdown
Akeem Wright, Boise State: Six receptions, 107 yards, one touchdown
Matt Wagner, Boise State: Seven receptions, 63 yards, one touchdown
Aveion Chenault, Western Michigan: 13 receptions, 216 yards, one touchdown
Baylin Brooks, Western Michigan: Nine receptions, 80 yards, two touchdowns
Leading defenders
Travis Anderson, Boise State: 18 total tackles, three interceptions, one pass breakup
Boen Phelps, Boise State: 21 total tackles, one sack
Dillon Moore, Western Michigan: 20 total tackles, one interception, half a sack
Domanick Moon, Western Michigan: 17 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one pass breakup
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob