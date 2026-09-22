Boise State has a huge statistical advantage over Western Michigan in one key area

Boise State will wrap up non-conference play this weekend against one of the strongest defensive teams in the country.

Western Michigan’s stingy defense surrenders just 16 points per game, which is tied with Appalachian State and UCF for No. 31 nationally.

Last season, Western Michigan ranked No. 9 nationally at 17.4 points per game allowed. Western Michigan won 10 of its final 11 games following an 0-3 start and captured the program’s first MAC championship since 2016.

Kickoff between Boise State (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and Western Michigan (2-1, 0-0 MAC) is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday at Waldo Stadium.

Here is a complete look at Boise State and Western Michigan by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 34.3 (57th nationally, second Pac-12)

Western Michigan 29.7 (79th nationally, fourth MAC)

Rushing offense

Boise State 258.3 (15th, second)

Western Michigan 165.7 (68th, third)

Passing offense

Boise State 203.3 (95th, fifth)

Western Michigan 157 (121st, ninth)

Total offense

Boise State 461.7 (34th, second)

Western Michigan 322.7 (119th, sixth)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 43.9 percent (59th, fourth)

Western Michigan 46.3 percent (46th, third)

Red zone offense scoring percentage

Boise State 91.7 percent (43rd, second)

Western Michigan 90.9 percent (48th, fourth)

Scoring defense

Boise State 26 (95th, fourth)

Western Michigan 16 (31st, second)

Rushing defense

Boise State 96.7 (31st, first)

Western Michigan 157.7 (96th, seventh)

Passing defense

Boise State 335 (136th, seventh)

Western Michigan 188 (57th, third)

Total defense

Boise State 431.7 (123rd, seventh)

Western Michigan 345.7 (74th, fourth)

Sacks per game

Boise State 1.67 (74th, fourth)

Western Michigan 1 (111th, ninth)

Tackles for loss per game

Boise State 7 (24th, first)

Western Michigan 2.7 (134th, 12th)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 25 percent (15th, first)

Western Michigan 37.5 percent (70th, sixth)

Red zone defense

Boise State 70 percent (19th, first)

Western Michigan 71.4 percent (22nd, first)

Net punting

Boise State 42.91 (26th, first)

Western Michigan 41.5 (38th, second)

Punt return average

Boise State 17.75 (18th, second)

Western Michigan 14 (39th, third)

Kickoff return average

Boise State 30 (14th, second)

Western Michigan 12 (126th, 13th)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.67 (35th, fourth)

Western Michigan +1.33 (12th, second)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 54 of 88 (61.4 percent), 610 yards, six touchdowns, zero interceptions

Broc Lowry, Western Michigan: 43 of 61 (70.5 percent), 417 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 62 carries, 454 yards, two touchdowns

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 45 carries, 234 yards, two touchdowns

Jalen Buckley, Western Michigan: 42 carries, 207 yards, four touchdowns

Broc Lowry, Western Michigan: 36 carries, 114 yards, one touchdown

Leading receivers

Rasean Jones, Boise State: 15 receptions, 232 yards, one touchdown

Akeem Wright, Boise State: Six receptions, 107 yards, one touchdown

Matt Wagner, Boise State: Seven receptions, 63 yards, one touchdown

Aveion Chenault, Western Michigan: 13 receptions, 216 yards, one touchdown

Baylin Brooks, Western Michigan: Nine receptions, 80 yards, two touchdowns

Leading defenders

Travis Anderson, Boise State: 18 total tackles, three interceptions, one pass breakup

Boen Phelps, Boise State: 21 total tackles, one sack

Dillon Moore, Western Michigan: 20 total tackles, one interception, half a sack

Domanick Moon, Western Michigan: 17 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one pass breakup