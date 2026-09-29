Boise State to face struggling Utah State offense in Pac-12 opener

Boise State will begin Pac-12 play at home on Saturday against a Utah State team that has struggled offensively in 2026.

The Aggies rank last in the Pac-12 and 136th out of 138 FBS teams in scoring offense (13 points per game) and turnover margin (-1.75 per game).

Here is a complete look at Boise State (3-1, 0-0) and Utah State (1-3, 0-0) by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 33.8 (54th nationally, third Pac-12)

Utah State 13 (136th, eighth)

Rushing offense

Boise State 237 (17th, second)

Utah State 116.5 (119th, seventh)

Passing offense

Boise State 203.5 (99th, fifth)

Utah State 203.3 (100th, sixth)

Total offense

Boise State 440.5 (37th, fourth)

Utah State 319.8 (125th, seventh)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 50.9 percent (18th, second)

Utah State 42.6 percent (63rd, fourth)

Red zone offense scoring percentage

Boise State 88.2 percent (65th, second)

Utah State 60 percent (134th, eighth)

Scoring defense

Boise State 21.3 (54th, second)

Utah State 22 (63rd, third)

Rushing defense

Boise State 100.8 (34th, first)

Utah State 139.8 (80th, third)

Passing defense

Boise State 278.8 (131st, seventh)

Utah State 228.3 (95th, fourth)

Total defense

Boise State 379.5 (101st, third)

Utah State 368 (88th, second)

Sacks per game

Boise State 1.5 (95th, third)

Utah State 1.25 (112th, sixth)

Tackles for loss per game

Boise State 6 (44th, first)

Utah State 4.5 (93rd, sixth)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 23.3 percent (sixth, first)

Utah State 40.3 percent (90th, fifth)

Red zone defense

Boise State 72.7 percent (29th, second)

Utah State 90.9 percent (106th, eighth)

Net punting

Boise State 42.77 (25th, first)

Utah State 40.55 (57th, third)

Punt return average

Boise State 17.75 (17th, second)

Utah State 7.38 (86th, sixth)

Kickoff return average

Boise State 15 (120th, sixth)

Utah State 19 (80th, fourth)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.75 (30th, third)

Utah State -1.75 (136th, eighth)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 70 of 111 (63 percent), 814 yards, nine touchdowns, zero interceptions

Grady Brosterhous, Utah State: 55 of 98 (56 percent), 635 yards, four touchdowns, six interceptions

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 90 carries, 592 yards, three touchdowns

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 45 carries, 234 yards, two touchdowns

Grady Brosterhous, Utah State: 63 carries, 222 yards

Javen Jacobs, Utah State: 45 carries, 192 yards, one touchdown

Leading receivers

Rasean Jones, Boise State: 18 receptions, 271 yards, one touchdown

Matt Wagner, Boise State: 14 receptions, 157 yards, three touchdowns

Akeem Wright, Boise State: Seven receptions, 157 yards, one touchdown

Eli Wood, Utah State: 23 receptions, 286 yards, three touchdowns

Javon Robinson, Utah State: 10 receptions, 198 yards, two touchdowns

Leading defenders

Travis Anderson, Boise State: 19 total tackles, three interceptions, one pass breakup

Boen Phelps, Boise State: 14 total tackles, one sack

Brevin Hamblin, Utah State: 32 total tackles, two pass breakups, one interception

James Jennette, Utah State: 16 total tackles, two sacks