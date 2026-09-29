Boise State to face struggling Utah State offense in Pac-12 opener
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Boise State will begin Pac-12 play at home on Saturday against a Utah State team that has struggled offensively in 2026.
The Aggies rank last in the Pac-12 and 136th out of 138 FBS teams in scoring offense (13 points per game) and turnover margin (-1.75 per game).
Here is a complete look at Boise State (3-1, 0-0) and Utah State (1-3, 0-0) by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 33.8 (54th nationally, third Pac-12)
Utah State 13 (136th, eighth)
Rushing offense
Boise State 237 (17th, second)
Utah State 116.5 (119th, seventh)
Passing offense
Boise State 203.5 (99th, fifth)
Utah State 203.3 (100th, sixth)
Total offense
Boise State 440.5 (37th, fourth)
Utah State 319.8 (125th, seventh)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 50.9 percent (18th, second)
Utah State 42.6 percent (63rd, fourth)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 88.2 percent (65th, second)
Utah State 60 percent (134th, eighth)
Scoring defense
Boise State 21.3 (54th, second)
Utah State 22 (63rd, third)
Rushing defense
Boise State 100.8 (34th, first)
Utah State 139.8 (80th, third)
Passing defense
Boise State 278.8 (131st, seventh)
Utah State 228.3 (95th, fourth)
Total defense
Boise State 379.5 (101st, third)
Utah State 368 (88th, second)
Sacks per game
Boise State 1.5 (95th, third)
Utah State 1.25 (112th, sixth)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 6 (44th, first)
Utah State 4.5 (93rd, sixth)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 23.3 percent (sixth, first)
Utah State 40.3 percent (90th, fifth)
Red zone defense
Boise State 72.7 percent (29th, second)
Utah State 90.9 percent (106th, eighth)
Net punting
Boise State 42.77 (25th, first)
Utah State 40.55 (57th, third)
Punt return average
Boise State 17.75 (17th, second)
Utah State 7.38 (86th, sixth)
Kickoff return average
Boise State 15 (120th, sixth)
Utah State 19 (80th, fourth)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.75 (30th, third)
Utah State -1.75 (136th, eighth)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 70 of 111 (63 percent), 814 yards, nine touchdowns, zero interceptions
Grady Brosterhous, Utah State: 55 of 98 (56 percent), 635 yards, four touchdowns, six interceptions
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 90 carries, 592 yards, three touchdowns
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 45 carries, 234 yards, two touchdowns
Grady Brosterhous, Utah State: 63 carries, 222 yards
Javen Jacobs, Utah State: 45 carries, 192 yards, one touchdown
Leading receivers
Rasean Jones, Boise State: 18 receptions, 271 yards, one touchdown
Matt Wagner, Boise State: 14 receptions, 157 yards, three touchdowns
Akeem Wright, Boise State: Seven receptions, 157 yards, one touchdown
Eli Wood, Utah State: 23 receptions, 286 yards, three touchdowns
Javon Robinson, Utah State: 10 receptions, 198 yards, two touchdowns
Leading defenders
Travis Anderson, Boise State: 19 total tackles, three interceptions, one pass breakup
Boen Phelps, Boise State: 14 total tackles, one sack
Brevin Hamblin, Utah State: 32 total tackles, two pass breakups, one interception
James Jennette, Utah State: 16 total tackles, two sacks
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob