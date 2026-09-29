Boise State’s Spencer Danielson explains what makes new Pac-12 ‘special’

In September 2024, Boise State announced that it had accepted an invitation to join the Pac-12.

More than two years later, the Broncos will finally compete in a Pac-12 football game on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State’s Pac-12 opener will be against former Mountain West rival Utah State on Saturday. Kickoff between the Broncos (3-1, 0-0) and Aggies (1-3, 0-0) is set for 5:30 p.m.

“There were years that Boise State wanted to get into the Pac-12 from, shoot, way before I even got here,” said Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson, who joined the program as a graduate assistant in 2017. “Seeing that happen now, seeing that come to fruition, I just think it’s awesome for our team, it’s awesome for football in general.”

The Broncos wrapped up their 15-year run in the MWC with seven conference titles, including three straight from 2023-25 under Danielson.

In many years, the MWC featured some of the worst teams in FBS, harming the metrics of stronger programs like Boise State, Fresno State and San Diego State. Danielson believes that will not be a problem in the rebuilt Pac-12.

Danielson sees ‘no bottom’ in the new Pac-12

“When I think about the Pac-12—and I’ve said this before—there is no bottom,” Danielson said. “I mean, you look at every single team in the Pac-12, got phenomenal coaches, great players. We were able to reload in the transfer portal, we were able to recruit really good high school kids. (The Pac-12 has) fan bases that want to win and need to win, across the board.

“We’ve got to be our best week in and week out. Because if you aren’t your best and you don’t have your fastball, you will lose. There’s not one Pac-12 game where it’s like ‘OK, we can probably, maybe not be our best.’ If we are not our best, we will lose. And that’s awesome for college football, awesome for West Coast football to have a conference like the Pac-12 where week in and week out it’s going to be great matchups. Regional matchups, too, where it’s everybody from around the same area. I think it’s awesome.”

Why the Pac-12’s round-robin schedule stands out

Danielson also likes that the eight-team Pac-12 will play a full round-robin schedule. That is not possible in bloated conferences like the ACC (17 football teams), Big Ten (18), Big 12 (16), SEC (16) and American (14).

“It’s going to be who can find a way to win and stack wins because we play everybody,” Danielson said. “It’s not like ‘Well, you kind of missed these guys this year and you’re only going to play these (guys).’ You play everybody, and you better be your best or you will lose. That’s special. It’s really good for college football in general, and I know it’s great for our fan base.

“The talent is through the roof. Great coaches, great coordinators. They are all going to have schematic advantages to come attack.”