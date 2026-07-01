Boise State to honor legendary quarterback Kellen Moore with bronze statue

Big changes are coming for Boise State football this season as the Broncos officially joined the Pac-12 on Wednesday.

Boise State will also play in a renovated Albertsons Stadium that is on track to be completed for the Broncos’ Sept. 12 home opener against Memphis.

Along with a redone north end zone and a new playing surface, Albertsons Stadium will have an additional fresh feature for the upcoming season: a bronze statue of legendary quarterback Kellen Moore.

During Tuesday’s Pac-12 launch party, the concept of the 11-foot Kellen Moore statue was revealed to fans. The statue will stand by the northeast entrance of Albertsons Stadium with a target completion date during the 2026 season.

Boise State will forever immortalize #Saints HC Kellen Moore with a permanent 11-foot bronze statue honoring the winningest starting quarterback in college football history (50-3).



The statue will stand near the northeast entrance of Albertsons Stadium.



(📷 @BroncoSportsFB) pic.twitter.com/vBrRhaj9QI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 1, 2026

“Kellen Moore represents what it means to be a Bronco,” Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said in a statement. “His leadership, humility, competitiveness, and commitment to excellence helped define an era of Bronco football that inspired fans across the country. This statue will forever celebrate his impact on our program and help tell the story of Boise State football to the thousands who visit Albertsons Stadium and The Blue every year.”

Moore, who is entering his second season as head coach of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, quarterbacked the Broncos to a 50-3 overall record from 2008-11. He is the winningest quarterback in college football history.

A Prosser, Washington native, Moore, wrapped up his historic college career with 14,667 passing yards, 142 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. He placed fourth in the 2010 Heisman Trophy race, the highest for a Boise State player until Ashton Jeanty’s runner-up finish in 2024.

Moore, an undersized quarterback, was not selected in the 2012 NFL Draft. He went on to play three seasons with the Detroit Lions (2012-14) and three with the Cowboys (2015-17) before announcing his retirement.

Moore then launched his coaching career as the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach. Moore was promptly promoted to offensive coordinator and served in that role from 2019-22.

After spending four seasons as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, Moore then called plays for the Los Angeles Chargers (2023) and Philadelphia Eagles (2024). He helped lead the Eagles to a blowout victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Two days after the Super Bowl, Moore was officially introduced as head coach of the New Orleans Saints. The Saints finished 6-11 last season but went 4-0 in December.

Moore and Jeanty will also be honored on the new blue turf at Albertsons Stadium. On both sides of Lyle Smith Field, the hash marks at the 2 and 11 yard lines—the respective numbers of Jeanty and Moore—will be painted orange.