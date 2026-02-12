Boise State to renew historic college football rivalry with Idaho in 2031

Historic rivals Boise State and Idaho are set to meet on the football field for the first time in 21 years, the schools announced in a joint statement on Thursday.

The Broncos will host the Vandals for a non-conference game on Sept. 6, 2031 at Albertsons Stadium.

Idaho and Boise State last faced off in 2010 with the Broncos securing a 52-14 victory at the Kibbie Dome. Kellen Moore threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns in the win while Doug Martin ran for 117 yards and a pair of scores.

Boise State has won 12 straight games in the series and holds a 22-17-1 all-time record against the Vandals. The Broncos and Vandals are 10-10 in games played in the Treasure Valley.

“We are excited to renew our rivalry with Boise State and get back on the football field in 2031,” Idaho athletics director Terry Gawlik said in a statement. “We know how much this game means for both fan bases and the entire Gem State. I am grateful for the work of our staff, led by Tim Mooney, and the cooperation of Bronco Athletics. Thank you to (Boise State AD) Jeremiah Dickey for working together on this.”

The Vandals finished 4-8 overall last year with a 2-6 record in Big Sky Conference play.

Boise State is coming off a 9-5 season and the program’s third straight Mountain West title. Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State and the Broncos are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 this summer.

Boise State’s full 2026 schedule was released on Wednesday. The Broncos will take on Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Albertsons Stadium in their first Pac-12 game.

Every Pac-12 conference game will air on one of four channels: CBS, CBS Sports Network, The CW and USA Network.

Here is Boise State’s full 2026 football schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 5 - at Oregon, TBD (Autzen Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 12 - vs. Memphis, TBD (Albertsons Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 19 - vs. South Dakota, TBD (Albertsons Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 26 - at Western Michigan, TBD (Waldo Stadium)

Saturday, Oct. 3 - vs. Utah State, TBD (Albertsons Stadium)

Saturday, Oct. 10 - at Fresno State, TBD (Valley Children’s Stadium)

Saturday, Oct. 24 - at Washington State, TBD (Martin Stadium)

Saturday, Oct. 31 - vs. Texas State, TBD (Albertsons Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 7 - at Colorado State, TBD (Canvas Stadium)

Saturday, Nov 14 - vs. Oregon State, TBD (Albertsons Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 21 - vs. San Diego State (Albertsons Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 28 - at TBD opponent, TBD