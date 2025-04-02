Boise State transfer portal tracker: Broncos set to lose another defensive starter to portal
After losing starting linebacker Andrew Simpson to the transfer portal last week, Boise State’s defense took another hit Wednesday morning when Braxton Fely announced his intention to follow Simpson into the portal.
The 6-foot-1, 296-pound Fely was a second-team all-Mountain West Conference selection last season for the Broncos. Fely will have one year of eligibility remaining.
“Boise has been home for the past three years and I have developed and created relationships that I will cherish forever,” Fely wrote in a statement posted on X. “I am grateful for the opportunity to show my talents on the legendary Blue and to have played in front of a great community. I will forever be grateful for Bronco Nation and the support you have shown me and my family.
“After many prayers and conversations with family and loved ones, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left.”
The spring portal window opens on April 16.
A three-star prospect coming out of Utah power Timpview High School, Fely signed with the Broncos over offers from Air Force, BYU, Colorado State and others.
Fely appeared in all 14 games as a true freshman in 2022 before blossoming into a starter the following season while recording 15 total tackles and three forced fumbles. He stepped up his production as a junior with 24 total tackles (nine for loss) and 5.5 sacks.
Boise State will have three new defensive starters up front this season as defensive end Ahmed Hassanein and nose tackle Herbert Gums are both preparing for the NFL Draft. Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, a first-team all-MWC pick last year, will be the anchor of the Broncos’ defensive front.
Boise State did address the defensive line during the winter transfer portal cycle with the additions of Keanu Mailoto (Arizona), Dion Washington (Hawaii) and edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho).
Here are Boise State’s 14 transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr.
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely
Wide receiver Jackson Grier
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic
Quarterback Malachi Nelson
Linebacker Andrew Simpson
Wide receiver Prince Strachan
Safety Gabe Tahir
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton
Here are Boise State’s 11 portal additions:
Kicker Colton Boomer (UCF)
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)