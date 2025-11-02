Boise State, UNLV lose support in Week 11 Coaches poll
Boise State earned two votes in the Week 9 Coaches poll and received one vote last week after a less-than-stellar Mountain West road victory over Nevada.
Unsurprisingly, the Broncos (6-3, 4-1) lost their one voter after suffering a blowout 30-7 home loss to Fresno State (6-3, 3-2) on Saturday.
Boise State did not receive a vote in the Week 11 Coaches poll, which was released on Sunday.
UNLV (6-2, 2-2) also earned no votes after falling to New Mexico (6-3, 3-2) at home, 40-35. The Rebels had six votes in last week’s poll.
San Diego State (7-1, 4-0) was the MWC’s lone representative in the Week 11 Coaches poll with 30 votes. The Aztecs secured a 24-7 home victory over Wyoming (4-5, 2-3) on Saturday, extending their winning streak to six games.
Boise State travels to San Diego State on Nov. 15.
Memphis of the American Conference was the lone Group of Five member in the top 25 at No. 23. The Tigers (8-1) picked up a 38-14 victory over Rice on Saturday and are set to host Tulane (6-2) on Friday.
The Green Wave received one vote in the Coaches poll. Fellow American members North Texas (60), South Florida (21) and Navy (16) also earned votes. The Midshipmen were ranked No. 23 last week before suffering a 31-17 loss to North Texas.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final College Football Playoff rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
The top six of the Coaches poll remained unchanged with Ohio State, Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia and Oregon leading the way.
Notre Dame, which defeated Boise State in October, moved up two spots to No. 10.
Here is the full Week 11 Coaches poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (60, Big Ten)
2. Indiana (1, Big Ten)
3. Texas A&M (3, SEC)
4. Alabama (SEC)
5. Georgia (SEC)
6. Oregon (Big Ten)
7. Ole Miss (SEC)
8. BYU (Big 12)
9. Texas Tech (Big 12)
10. Notre Dame (Independent)
11. Virginia (ACC)
12. Oklahoma (SEC)
13. Texas (SEC)
14. Georgia Tech (ACC)
15. Louisville (ACC)
16. Vanderbilt (SEC)
17. Missouri (SEC)
18. Miami (ACC)
19. Utah (Big 12)
20. Michigan (Big Ten)
21. USC (Big Ten)
22. Tennessee (SEC)
23. Memphis (American)
24. Iowa (Big Ten)
25. Cincinnati (Big 12)
Schools dropped out: No. 22 Houston (Big 12), No. 23 Navy (American).
Others receiving votes: Washington 82; North Texas 60; James Madison 44; San Diego State 30; Pittsburgh 29; South Florida 21; Houston 18; Navy 16; TCU 12; Illinois 8; SMU 6; Arizona State 2; Tulane 1; Minnesota 1; LSU 1