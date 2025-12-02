Boise State, UNLV winner could sneak into College Football Playoff
Boise State has captured the last two Mountain West titles, landing a berth in the 2023 LA Bowl while qualifying for last year’s College Football Playoff.
The Broncos (8-4, 6-2) would likely be headed back to the LA Bowl with a victory over UNLV (10-2, 6-2) in Friday’s MWC championship game.
If chaos ensues over the weekend, the MWC champion could wind up in the College Football Playoff picture. The long-shot scenario would require a No. 18 Virginia (10-2) loss to Duke (7-5) in the ACC championship game and a Troy (8-4) victory over James Madison (11-1) in the Sun Belt championship game.
The winner of the American championship between North Texas (11-1) and No. 24 Tulane (10-2) will be playoff-bound.
The five highest-rated conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the playoff.
Here is a collection of bowl projections from national writers for MWC teams entering Week 15 of the college football season.
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
Arizona Bowl: Texas State vs. Utah State
Birmingham Bowl: Boise State vs. Memphis
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs. San Diego State
First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Utah State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Washington State
LA Bowl: Arizona State vs. UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. Miami (Ohio)
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Fresno State
Armed Forces Bowl: UNLV vs. Army
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. California
LA Bowl: Washington vs. Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. Washington State
TBD bowl (formerly Bahamas Bowl): Utah State vs. Missouri State
Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated
Arizona Bowl: Boise State vs. Toledo
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Fresno State vs. Washington State
First Responder Bowl: New Mexico vs. UTSA
Frisco Bowl: Kennesaw State vs. San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Navy
LA Bowl: Washington vs. UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State vs. Texas State
Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports
Arizona Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Fresno State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Utah State
First Responder Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. California
LA Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington
New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. Washington State
Texas Bowl: UNLV vs. Iowa State
Pete Fiutak, College Football News
Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Fresno State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. California
Independence Bowl: Louisiana vs. Utah State
LA Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington
New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. Central Michigan
Texas Bowl: UNLV vs. TCU