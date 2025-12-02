Boise State, UNLV winner could sneak into College Football Playoff

Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State has captured the last two Mountain West titles, landing a berth in the 2023 LA Bowl while qualifying for last year’s College Football Playoff. 

The Broncos (8-4, 6-2) would likely be headed back to the LA Bowl with a victory over UNLV (10-2, 6-2) in Friday’s MWC championship game. 

If chaos ensues over the weekend, the MWC champion could wind up in the College Football Playoff picture. The long-shot scenario would require a No. 18 Virginia (10-2) loss to Duke (7-5) in the ACC championship game and a Troy (8-4) victory over James Madison (11-1) in the Sun Belt championship game. 

The winner of the American championship between North Texas (11-1) and No. 24 Tulane (10-2) will be playoff-bound. 

The five highest-rated conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the playoff. 

Here is a collection of bowl projections from national writers for MWC teams entering Week 15 of the college football season. 

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

Arizona Bowl: Texas State vs. Utah State

Birmingham Bowl: Boise State vs. Memphis

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs. San Diego State

First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Utah State

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Washington State

LA Bowl: Arizona State vs. UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. Miami (Ohio)

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Fresno State

Armed Forces Bowl: UNLV vs. Army

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. California 

LA Bowl: Washington vs. Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. Washington State

TBD bowl (formerly Bahamas Bowl): Utah State vs. Missouri State

Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated

Arizona Bowl: Boise State vs. Toledo

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Fresno State vs. Washington State

First Responder Bowl: New Mexico vs. UTSA

Frisco Bowl: Kennesaw State vs. San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Navy 

LA Bowl: Washington vs. UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State vs. Texas State

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports

Arizona Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Fresno State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Utah State

First Responder Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. California 

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington

New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. Washington State

Texas Bowl: UNLV vs. Iowa State

Pete Fiutak, College Football News

Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Fresno State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. California

Independence Bowl: Louisiana vs. Utah State

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington

New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs.  Central Michigan 

Texas Bowl: UNLV vs. TCU

