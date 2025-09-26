Boise State vs. Appalachian State picks, predictions for college football Week 5 matchup
After opening Mountain West play last week at Air Force, Boise State gets back to non-conference action on Saturday against Appalachian State.
Kickoff between the Broncos (2-1, 1-0 MWC) and Mountaineers (2-1, 0-1 Sun Belt) is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium. The game will air live on FS1.
Boise State is favored by 15.5 points in the non-conference matchup.
Will the Broncos score a comfortable home victory or receive a stiff test from the pass-happy Mountaineers?
Here is a look at some predictions and picks from national media outlets heading into Saturday’s game.
FOX Sports: Boise State 31, Appalachian State 27
Rationale: FOX Sports predictions are made using the Data Skrive betting model.
Yahoo Sports: Appalachian State +17.5 vs. Boise State
Rationale: “If betting had a golden rule, it might be ‘buy low, sell high.’ This is the perfect opportunity to do just that. Boise State is coming off a gaudy win over Air Force. … Air Force, despite being outmatched athletically, still posted 500 yards,” Corbie Craig wrote.
“App State, meanwhile, has been disappointing so far, capped by a 16-point loss to Southern Miss. However, this is still a proud program with a history of competing as a mid-major power. With extra time to prepare, this feels like the right time to buy in at a generous number.”
Bald Faced Truth by John Canzano: Boise State 41, Appalachian State 21
Rationale: “I have no idea what to make of Appalachian State. It beat Charlotte and Lindenwood. This is a much, much tougher test. Boise State is at home, and coming off a 12-point road victory over Air Force. … I like the Broncos to win and cover,” Canzano wrote.
Hero Sports: Boise State 27, Appalachian State 21
Rationale: “Boise State’s running game has been must-see TV so far, but the passing game has been hit-or-miss and the defense hasn’t been anything to write home about,” Ron Counts wrote.
Pickswise: Boise State -16 vs. Appalachian State
Rationale: “App State is catching a ton of points, which is very enticing considering the situational advantage the Mountaineers have on paper ahead of this matchup,” Sam Avellone wrote. Not only do they have a rest advantage, but they catch Boise at a great time given the potential lookahead spot to next week’s road trip to South Bend to play Notre Dame. However, the off-the-field factors only matter so much.
“Boise State has been absolutely clicking since its poor Week 1 showing at South Florida, accumulating over 1,200 yards of total offense with 100 combined points over its last two games. This unit should have an edge against App State’s defense. The Mountaineers haven’t played anyone near the offensive ability of the Broncos to this point of the season.”
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.