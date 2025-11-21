Boise State vs. Colorado State picks, predictions for college football Week 13 matchup
Boise State limps into its final home game of the Mountain West regular season coming off consecutive losses to Fresno State and San Diego State.
The Broncos (6-4, 4-2) will look to turn things around against struggling Colorado State (2-8, 1-5). The game will kick off at 5 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday and air on FS1.
Three key offensive starters for Boise State will be out again this week: quarterback Maddux Madsen, wide receiver Chris Marshall and left guard Jason Steele. All three players also missed last week’s 17-7 loss to MWC-leading San Diego State.
The Rams enter Albertsons Stadium on a four-game losing streak. Colorado State fired head coach Jay Norvell last month and is 0-3 under interim coach Tyson Summers.
Boise State is a heavy 16.5-point home favorite over Colorado State.
Will the Broncos be able to end a three-game skid and stay in the MWC title game chase?
Here is a look at some predictions and picks from national media outlets heading into Saturday’s game.
FOX Sports: Boise State 34, Colorado State 15
Rationale: FOX Sports predictions are made using the Data Skrive betting model.
Bald Faced Truth by John Canzano: Boise State 35, Colorado State 10
Rationale: “Boise State’s offense looked ordinary against a good San Diego State defense last Saturday. It was an underwhelming offensive performance. There’s work to do in front of the new-world Pac-12’s launch in 2026. … Meanwhile, Colorado State is looking for a new football coach. It has lost four straight games. The two biggest factors in this game are the home field and Boise State’s defense. I see a bounce-back performance coming.”
Tony’s Picks: Boise State 31, Colorado State 13
Rationale: “Boise’s got the edge — better run game, better defense, and a strong home field. CSU is dealing with injuries to key positions and has been a bad road team all year. Their offense is unreliable, especially against teams that can stop the run. Boise doesn’t need much from (backup quarterback Max) Cutforth if the defense shows up and Riley gets rolling. The matchup isn’t flashy, but the gap is wide.”
Dean Whitaker, Winners and Whiners: Boise State -16.5
Rationale: “Boise State -16.5 looks like a strong position given the matchup and the circumstances surrounding their offense. With quarterback Maddux Madsen still sidelined, the Broncos are leaning heavily on Dylan Riley and a rushing attack that averages nearly 183 yards per game, which plays directly into Colorado State’s biggest weakness — stopping the run.”
