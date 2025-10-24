Boise State vs. Nevada picks, predictions for college football Week 9 matchup
Boise State hits the road to take on struggling Nevada in Mountain West play.
Kickoff between the Broncos (5-2, 3-0) and Wolf Pack (1-6, 0-3) is set for 8 p.m. Mountain time on Friday at Mackay Stadium. The game will air live on CBS Sports Network.
The Broncos are favored by 21.5 points over Nevada. The over/under is set at 50.5 points.
Will Boise State extend its lead in the MWC standings with a road victory?
Here is a look at some predictions and picks from national media outlets heading into Friday’s game.
FOX Sports: Boise State 41, Nevada 12
Rationale: FOX Sports predictions are made using the Data Skrive betting model.
Bald Faced Truth by John Canzano: Boise State 42, Nevada 10
Rationale: “Boise State showed me something in last week’s resounding victory over UNLV. The Broncos are locked in. Will they stay there against an opponent that is struggling to find success? Nevada lost by 34 at home to San Diego State. I have no reason to think the Wolfpack can stay in this game.”
Chris Murray, Nevada Sports Net: Boise State 35, Nevada 17
Rationale: “The game could go the way of Nevada’s contests against San Diego State (a 44-10 loss) or New Mexico (a 24-22 loss), which are the Wolf Pack’s last two games. Nevada has generally stayed close to its competition the last two years despite not stacking many wins. That includes a 28-21 loss at No. 12-ranked Boise State last year. But the Broncos’ run game is rolling right now with the team scoring at least 41 points in five of its last six games, and there’s not much proof the Wolf Pack can hang with an offense this strong.”
Adam Childs, College Sports Wire: Boise State 49, Nevada 10
Rationale: “The Broncos are playing well and have won five of their last six games. Maddux Madsen is playing great at quarterback and the Wolf Pack aren't going to have any answers for him. The line is huge, but the Broncos are that much better than the Wolf Pack and aren't going to have any problems beating them. They might have this covered in the first half."
Andy Hammel, Sports Salt: Nevada +21.5
Rationale: “Since 2010, Boise State is 8-2 in 10 meetings with Nevada but only 3-7 against the spread. … I’ll take the Wolf Pack to keep things surprisingly close at home, with their matchup history against the Broncos and another generous spread to work with.
Eric Rosales, Sports Betting Dime: Boise State -21.5
Rationale: “Despite the line moving toward Nevada, my prediction remains firm. Boise State should dominate in Reno.”
