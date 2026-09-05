Boise State vs. No. 2 Oregon starting lineups for Week 1 college football matchup

The starting lineups are in for Saturday’s Week 1 showdown between Boise State and No. 2 Oregon at Autzen Stadium.

The non-conference game will air live on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. Mountain time.

On offense, Boise State had competitive fall camp position battles at wide receiver and offensive line. The Broncos will start true freshman receiver Rasean Jones and a pair of untested interior linemen in Carson Rasmussen (right guard) and Stewart Taufa (center).

The Broncos have several new faces in the secondary, including Kennesaw State transfer JeRico Washington Jr. (cornerback) and South Dakota transfer Roman Tillmon (nickel).

During Monday’s press conference, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said Washington Jr., Sherrod Smith and Jaden Mickey will all see lots of action at cornerback.

“The cornerback competition has been at a high, high level,” Danielson said.

Both teams declined to release a public depth chart ahead of Week 1.

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen is making his 27th career start behind center. Madsen, who owns a 20-6 record as a starter, enters his final college season with 6,586 passing yards and 50 touchdowns to 18 interceptions. The fifth-year senior has also run for 11 touchdowns.

The Ducks, who will not have five-star freshman wide receiver Jalen Lott and UAB transfer receiver Iverson Hooks, are a massive 24.5-point favorite over the Broncos.

Here are the full starting lineups for Boise State and Oregon entering Saturday’s matchup:

Boise State offense

Quarterback: Maddux Madsen

Running back: Dylan Riley

Wide receiver: Cam Bates

Wide receiver: Ben Ford

Wide receiver: Rasean Jones

Tight end: Matt Wagner

Left tackle: Tyler Ethridge

Left guard: Carson Rasmussen

Center: Stewart Taufa

Right guard: Roger Carreon

Right tackle: Daylon Metoyer

Oregon offense

Quarterback: Dante Moore

Running back: Dierre Hill Jr.

Wide receiver: Dakorien Moore

Wide receiver: Jeremiah McClellan

Wide receiver: Evan Stewart

Tight end: Jamari Johnson

Left tackle: Ziyare Addison

Left guard: Douglas Utu

Center: Iapani Laloulu

Right guard: Michael Bennett

Right tackle: Fox Crader

Boise State defense

Defensive end: Max Stege

Defensive tackle: Michael Madrie

Defensive tackle: David Latu

Edge rusher: Jayden Virgin-Morgan

Linebacker: Boen Phelps

Linebacker: Jake Ripp

Cornerback: JeRico Washington Jr.

Cornerback: Jaden Mickey

Nickel: Roman Tillmon

Safety: Derek Ganter Jr.

Safety: Travis Anderson

Oregon defense

Defensive end: Matayo Uiagalelei

Defensive tackle: Bear Alexander

Defensive tackle: A’Mauri Washington

Edge rusher: Teitum Tuioti

Linebacker: Nasir Wyatt

Linebacker: Jerry Mixon

Linebacker: Devon Jackson

Cornerback: Brandon Finney

Cornerback: Na’eem Offord

Safety: Koi Perich

Safety: Aaron Flowers

Nickel: Carl Williams

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