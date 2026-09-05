Boise State vs. No. 2 Oregon starting lineups for Week 1 college football matchup
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The starting lineups are in for Saturday’s Week 1 showdown between Boise State and No. 2 Oregon at Autzen Stadium.
The non-conference game will air live on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. Mountain time.
On offense, Boise State had competitive fall camp position battles at wide receiver and offensive line. The Broncos will start true freshman receiver Rasean Jones and a pair of untested interior linemen in Carson Rasmussen (right guard) and Stewart Taufa (center).
The Broncos have several new faces in the secondary, including Kennesaw State transfer JeRico Washington Jr. (cornerback) and South Dakota transfer Roman Tillmon (nickel).
During Monday’s press conference, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said Washington Jr., Sherrod Smith and Jaden Mickey will all see lots of action at cornerback.
“The cornerback competition has been at a high, high level,” Danielson said.
Both teams declined to release a public depth chart ahead of Week 1.
Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen is making his 27th career start behind center. Madsen, who owns a 20-6 record as a starter, enters his final college season with 6,586 passing yards and 50 touchdowns to 18 interceptions. The fifth-year senior has also run for 11 touchdowns.
The Ducks, who will not have five-star freshman wide receiver Jalen Lott and UAB transfer receiver Iverson Hooks, are a massive 24.5-point favorite over the Broncos.
Here are the full starting lineups for Boise State and Oregon entering Saturday’s matchup:
Boise State offense
Quarterback: Maddux Madsen
Running back: Dylan Riley
Wide receiver: Cam Bates
Wide receiver: Ben Ford
Wide receiver: Rasean Jones
Tight end: Matt Wagner
Left tackle: Tyler Ethridge
Left guard: Carson Rasmussen
Center: Stewart Taufa
Right guard: Roger Carreon
Right tackle: Daylon Metoyer
Oregon offense
Quarterback: Dante Moore
Running back: Dierre Hill Jr.
Wide receiver: Dakorien Moore
Wide receiver: Jeremiah McClellan
Wide receiver: Evan Stewart
Tight end: Jamari Johnson
Left tackle: Ziyare Addison
Left guard: Douglas Utu
Center: Iapani Laloulu
Right guard: Michael Bennett
Right tackle: Fox Crader
Boise State defense
Defensive end: Max Stege
Defensive tackle: Michael Madrie
Defensive tackle: David Latu
Edge rusher: Jayden Virgin-Morgan
Linebacker: Boen Phelps
Linebacker: Jake Ripp
Cornerback: JeRico Washington Jr.
Cornerback: Jaden Mickey
Nickel: Roman Tillmon
Safety: Derek Ganter Jr.
Safety: Travis Anderson
Oregon defense
Defensive end: Matayo Uiagalelei
Defensive tackle: Bear Alexander
Defensive tackle: A’Mauri Washington
Edge rusher: Teitum Tuioti
Linebacker: Nasir Wyatt
Linebacker: Jerry Mixon
Linebacker: Devon Jackson
Cornerback: Brandon Finney
Cornerback: Na’eem Offord
Safety: Koi Perich
Safety: Aaron Flowers
Nickel: Carl Williams
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob