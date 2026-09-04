How to watch Boise State vs. Oregon: TV channel, game time, announcers, predictions

In its first game as a Pac-12 member, Boise State will open the 2026 college football season on Saturday with a road game against national title contender Oregon.

Kickoff between the Broncos and the second-ranked Ducks is slated for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time at Autzen Stadium. The non-conference game will air live on CBS.

“I’m proud of the week our guys put in,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson told local media on Thursday. “I like the plan that we have in all three phases. I’m sure everybody says that going into Game 1, but that’s what Game 1 is. We’re going to find out a lot about our team Saturday afternoon in Eugene. … It’s time to go play a game.”

The Broncos wrapped up their 15-year run in the Mountain West with three straight championships. Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State all left the MWC for the reborn Pac-12 over the summer.

The Ducks have reached the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons while the Broncos made their lone CFP appearance in 2024. Oregon hosted Boise State in Week 2 of the 2024 season and secured a 37-34 victory on a last-second field goal.

Saturday’s rematch is not expected to be competitive as the Ducks are favored by 24.5 points.

Danielson said he’s aware that Boise State is a giant underdog on Saturday, but he doesn’t believe the doubters will add more motivation for his team.

“It’s Game 1, we’re playing the No. 2 team in the country. In my opinion, motivation is not going to win this football game. If you’re not motivated to play Saturday afternoon, you don’t belong in college football, in my opinion,” Danielson said. “There’s going to be games where you’re going to have to insert (motivation) where it’s needed, and we’ll be very aware of that and I’ll absolutely use that material. This week, though … we’ve got to go play our best.”

The Broncos finished 9-5 overall last season and return multiple key starters on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Maddux Madsen and edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan.

The Ducks boast one of the most talented rosters in college football.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. OREGON

Who: Boise State kicks off the 2026 season with a road trip to No. 2 Oregon

When: 1:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Sept. 5

Where: Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Oregon

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Oregon live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: CBS

Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color), Jenny Dell (sideline)

Betting line: Oregon -24.5

Our prediction: Oregon 41, Boise State 13

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.