Boise State vs. Notre Dame picks, predictions for college football Week 5 matchup
Boise State is riding a three-game winning streak into Saturday’s non-conference showdown with No. 21 Notre Dame.
Kickoff between the Broncos (3-1) and Irish (2-2) is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time at Notre Dame Stadium. The game will air live on NBC.
The Irish are a heavy 20.5-point favorite in the matchup between two College Football Playoff participants from last season. The over/under is set at 62.5 points.
Will Boise State be able to hang with Notre Dame on the road?
Here is a look at some predictions and picks from national media outlets heading into Saturday’s game.
FOX Sports: Notre Dame 49, Boise State 18
Rationale: FOX Sports predictions are made using the Data Skrive betting model.
Bald Faced Truth by John Canzano: Notre Dame 31, Boise State 20
Rationale: “Notre Dame’s losses (Miami and Texas A&M) were physical and came by a total of four points. The Irish are now banking on a 10-2 season that looks good enough on paper to get them into the College Football Playoff. … Meanwhile, Boise State has looked incrementally better each week after a season-opening blowout loss at South Florida. This is a big game for the Broncos, and they’ve historically shown up in a meaningful way. I think this game is much closer than expected.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: Notre Dame 41, Boise State 20
Rationale: “Historically, Notre Dame loses when it doesn't run at least 30 times. So there's a chance that the coaching staff forgets to keep giving the ball to the amazing backs — it happened against Miami this year, and Northern Illinois last year. … But the Irish aren't turning the ball over, there isn't a problem with penalties, and despite a great first half by Boise State that will send Irish social media types into their respective panic rooms, everything will break through in the second half.”
Ryan Roberts, A To Z Sports: Notre Dame 38, Boise State 17
Rationale: “We know that Notre Dame is going to be able to score. While the Broncos present a unique challenge, their defense isn’t good enough to hold down the Irish attack for too long, unless the offense shoots itself in the foot a bit. Whether it does or not, this game will be about the defense under Ash. Did this team start to figure something out last week in the second half against Arkansas, or are things broken beyond repair? I’m going to do my best to be optimistic that growth is happening.”
Will Backus, CBS Sports: Notre Dame vs. Boise State over 62.5 points
Rationale: “The over seems like a smart bet any time this Notre Dame team is involved. … Boise State has had an equally potent offense in the weeks since its season-opening letdown against South Florida. Though the Broncos may be limited by their ability to match up along the line of scrimmage, the point total in this one should climb well north of 60.”
