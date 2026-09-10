Boise State-Oregon draws massive TV audience on CBS

The nation tuned in to watch Boise State’s near-upset of Oregon last weekend.

The non-conference matchup was the most-watched Week 1 telecast on CBS in 28 years. The game had an average viewership of 4.83 million and peaked at 7.53 million.

It was the sixth-most-watched game in Boise State history, coming in behind the program’s four Fiesta Bowls and a 33-30 victory over Virginia Tech to open the 2010 season.

The Broncos received the opening kickoff at Autzen Stadium and drove the length of the field for a quick 7-0 lead. Boise State’s 10-point advantage was trimmed to 17-14 right before the end of the opening half.

Oregon (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) was able to gut out a 34-27 home victory over the Broncos (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12).

“Really, really, really proud of how our players battled and fought, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “Proud of how our tackling has improved, proud of how we’ve become a more disciplined team.

“There’s a lot of really good stuff on film, but we met with our team earlier and we called it tell the truth Monday, and it’s never going to be OK to not win that football game, though. … At Boise State, there’s no moral victories. We’re never going to be OK with not finding a way to win that game.”

Fifth-year senior Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen completed 15 of 29 passes against the Ducks for 181 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. His favorite target was true freshman wide receiver Rasean Jones, who hauled in four passes for 76 yards.

Heisman Trophy candidate Dante Moore had a big day for the Ducks, connecting on 28 of 37 passes for 378 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers. Moore hit Dakorien Moore for a 62-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter that put Oregon in front for good.

Boise State will go for its first win of the 2026 season on Saturday against Memphis (2-0, 0-0 American). Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium.

Here were the top 10 games last weekend in terms of viewership:

• Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame at Lambeau Field (7.4 million)

• Clemson vs. LSU (5.8 million)

• Washington State vs. Washington (5.1 million)

• Boise State vs. Oregon (4.8 million)

• Louisville vs. Ole Miss (4.7 million)

• Baylor vs. Auburn (4.2 million)

• Western Michigan vs. Michigan (4.1 million)

• Alabama vs. East Carolina (3.8 million)

• Colorado vs. Georgia Tech (3.7 million)

• North Texas vs. Indiana (2.8 million)