Boise State vs. Oregon: Where the Broncos have an advantage

Boise State will be out-manned at most positions in Saturday’s Week 1 showdown at No. 2 Oregon.

The Ducks placed a nation-leading eight players inside ESPN’s top 100 players for the 2026 college football season. A recent 2027 NFL mock draft by FOX Sports’ Rob Rang had four Ducks going in the first round: Quarterback Dante Moore (No. 2 overall), defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington (No. 10), tight end Jamari Johnson (No. 20) and edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei (No. 30).

One potential weak spot for Oregon in 2026 is at offensive tackle, which could line up well for Boise State.

The Broncos boast two of the best edge players outside the Power Four conferences in fifth-year senior Jayden Virgin-Morgan and fourth-year senior Max Stege.

The 6-foot-3, 257-pound Virgin-Morgan, an Athlon Sports preseason All-America selection, has started all 14 games for Boise State each of the last two seasons. He notched 56 total tackles as a junior while leading the team in tackles for loss (13) and sacks (six).

Virgin-Morgan, who enters his final college season with 120 total tackles (31 for loss), 16 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three pass breakups, was rated the No. 61 overall player in the country by ESPN.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Stege also made 14 starts last year and amassed 27 total tackles (seven for loss) and half a sack. Stege was an offseason standout for the Broncos and is poised for a breakout year.

The Boise State coaching staff is also expecting big things from Roman Caywood, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound redshirt sophomore who emerged during spring practice. Caywood redshirted in 2024 and appeared in 13 games as a reserve last season.

Alberta, Canada native Bol Bol flashed great potential as a true freshman last fall and should be in the edge rotation this year. The 6-foot-4, 248-pound Bol has excellent athleticism and explosion.

Boise State’s talented edges will be going up against a pair of new starting tackles. Oregon did not release a Week 1 depth chart, but the Ducks are expected to go with redshirt sophomore Fox Crader at left tackle and fourth-year senior Gernorris Wilson or sophomore Ziyare Addison at right tackle.

Head coach Dan Lanning said the Ducks will likely rotate multiple linemen against Boise State.

“Do we have some guys we feel comfortable going into the game with? Yes. Are there still multiple guys playing above-the-line ball at multiple spots? Yes. Will you see one group? No. I think you’ll probably see some different guys in the lineup throughout, and that’s because they’ve earned that and worked through it,” Lanning said during Monday’s press conference.

Virgin-Morgan, Stege and company must attack Oregon’s inexperienced tackles to disrupt Moore and the Ducks’ dangerous passing attack.