Boise State vs. UNLV picks, predictions for Mountain West championship game

For the third consecutive year, Boise State and UNLV will face off in the Mountain West championship game.

The Broncos won the first two title game showdowns, including a 21-7 home victory last season that clinched the program’s first College Football Playoff berth.

The latest chapter of the rivalry series will kick off at 6 p.m. Mountain time on Friday at Albertsons Stadium. The MWC title game will air nationally on FOX.

The teams last met in October with Boise State (8-4, 6-2) earning a commanding 56-31 victory over the Rebels (10-2, 6-2). UNLV dropped its next game to New Mexico but returns to Albertsons Stadium on a four-game winning streak.

Boise State, New Mexico, San Diego State and UNLV finished in a four-way tie atop the MWC standings. Computer rankings broke the tie in favor of Boise State and UNLV.

The Broncos are favored by 3.5 points in Friday’s showdown with starting quarterback Maddux Madsen set to return from a lower leg injury.

Will the Broncos clinch their third straight MWC championship as they prepare to leave for the Pac-12 next summer?

Here is a look at some predictions and picks from national media outlets heading into Friday’s game.

FOX Sports: Boise State 32, UNLV 27

Rationale: FOX Sports predictions are made using the Data Skrive betting model.

Tony’s Picks: Boise State -4

Rationale: “The Rebels got crushed in the passing game in their losses. Boise State has won two straight. They get their starting quarterback back from injury here. The Broncos beat both New Mexico and UNLV at home, averaging 49 points per game.”

Nikos Lagouretos, Pick Dawgz: Boise State -3.5

Rationale: “Although this game looks more like a coin flip, Boise State has been dominating UNLV in recent years. Take Boise State and lay the short number at home in this one.”

Adam Burke, VSiN: Under 58.5

Rationale: “Weather could be a huge factor here with rainy, damp, foggy conditions and temperatures in the low 40s. Last year’s game saw some pretty big adjustments in the title game, as Ashton Jeanty ran for over 200 yards, but there were only 28 total points and Boise State’s defense made some great adjustments against UNLV’s offense. With a rusty Madsen and both teams likely looking to avoid mistakes, I like the under in this one.”

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.