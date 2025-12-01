Updated point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. UNLV in Mountain West championship game
The sportsbooks hung a bad opening line for Friday’s Mountain West football championship showdown between Boise State and UNLV.
The Rebels (10-2, 6-2), who have fallen to Boise State (8-4, 6-2) in the last two MWC title games, opened as a 1.5-point road favorite at Albertsons Stadium.
Early bettors saw value in the Broncos, who flipped to the favorite by Sunday afternoon. As of Monday morning, Boise State is a 3.5-point favorite in its bid for an MWC three-peat.
The Broncos are -154 on the moneyline while UNLV is +128. The over/under opened at 56.5 points and is now at 58.5.
Kickoff between Boise State and UNLV is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time on Friday. The game will air nationally on FOX.
Boise State has won 10 straight games against the Rebels, including a 56-31 home victory back in October.
The teams will meet for the fifth time in 24 months on Friday.
The MWC rivalry series began in Dec. 2023 with the Broncos scoring a 44-20 victory at Allegiant Stadium to secure their first MWC title since 2019. In the aftermath of the big win, interim coach Spencer Danielson was named the team’s full-time head coach.
Boise State knocked off UNLV twice last season en route to a College Football Playoff berth. The Broncos earned a 21-7 win at Albertsons Stadium to capture a second straight MWC championship.
In October’s matchup in Boise, the Broncos torched the Rebels for 558 yards of total offense en route to a season-high 56 points.
Boise State starting quarterback Maddux Madsen has missed the last three games due to an unspecified lower leg injury. Madsen could be available to play against the Rebels.
Backup quarterback Max Cutforth had a breakthrough performance last week at Utah State, completing 26 of 49 passes for 341 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers in a 25-24 comeback win.
UNLV will enter the MWC championship game on a four-game winning streak.
Boise State vs. UNLV betting odds, TV channel
Spread: Boise State -3.5
Moneyline: Boise State -154, UNLV +128
Over/under: 58.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 6-4-2, UNLV 7-5
Game time: 6 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, Dec. 5
Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho
TV channel: FOX
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.