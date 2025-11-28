Boise State vs. Utah State picks, predictions for college football Week 14 matchup
Boise State wraps up the Mountain West regular season on Friday with a road game against Utah State.
Kickoff between the Broncos (7-4, 5-2) and Aggies (6-5, 4-3) is slated for 2 p.m. Mountain time. The game will air nationally on CBS.
Boise State, the two-time defending MWC champion, needs a victory over the Aggies to stay in the hunt for next week’s MWC championship game.
Backup quarterback Max Cutforth will make his third straight start behind center for the Broncos. Regular starter Maddux Madsen remains sidelined due to an unspecified lower leg injury.
The Broncos are a slim 2.5-point road favorite in Friday’s game.
Will Boise State keep its MWC championship game hopes alive with a road victory over Utah State?
Here is a look at some predictions and picks from national media outlets heading into Friday’s game.
FOX Sports: Boise State 30, Utah State 28
Rationale: FOX Sports predictions are made using the Data Skrive betting model.
Tony’s Picks: Boise State 30, Utah State 24
Rationale: “Both teams are rolling in certain areas. Boise is pounding the rock, playing solid defense, and has the historical edge. But they’re without Madsen. … Utah State is electric at home and (Bryson) Barnes is taking care of the football, even with their injury pileup at receiver. The trench battle and turnover margin could decide it.”
Cameron Salerno, CBS Sports: Boise State -3.5
Rationale: “If Boise State can get its rushing attack going against Utah State, the Broncos will be able to walk away with a win and a spot in the Mountain West title game.”
Victor King, Winners and Whiners: Boise State -3.5
Rationale: “The Broncos dearly miss Maddux Madsen. But even with Max Cutforth under center, the Broncos should have enough weapons to beat the Aggies. Boise State’s defense could easily make a difference, while the Broncos’ ground game should torture the Aggies. Utah State just gave up 178 yards on 27 carries at Fresno State in what was arguably the Aggies’ best defensive performance of the season.”
Randy Chambers, Pick Dawgz: Boise State -3
Rationale: “You can talk yourself into the points, as Utah State has a chance to play spoiler, and it’s senior night for 23 seniors. Utah State is also 8-2 ATS on the season and has yet to lose at home. However, Boise State is simply the better team from top to bottom, and the difference is in the defense. Utah State is 119th in total defense and 100th in scoring defense. Not ideal.”
