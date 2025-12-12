Boise State vs. Washington picks, predictions for LA Bowl

Boise State will look to complete another 10-win season on Saturday in the LA Bowl against Washington.

The Broncos (9-4) are coming off a 38-21 victory over UNLV to secure the program’s third consecutive Mountain West title. Washington (8-4) was idle last week after suffering a 26-14 home loss to College Football Playoff participant Oregon.

Kickoff between Boise State and Washington is slated for 6 p.m. at SoFi Stadium. The game will air nationally on ABC.

In the latest odds from FanDuel, the Huskies are favored by 9.5 points in the LA Bowl. The over/under is set at 52.5 points.

Will the Broncos reach double-digit victories for the third time in four seasons as they prepare to exit the MWC for the Pac-12 next summer?

Here is a look at some predictions and picks from national media outlets heading into Saturday’s bowl game.

FOX Sports: Washington 29, Boise State 23

Rationale: FOX Sports predictions are made using the Data Skrive betting model.

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: Washington 34, Boise State 13

Rationale: “It's not that Boise State isn’t good, and it can certainly bring the effort and fight to make this interesting, but beating UNLV and Utah State isn’t at the same level as taking down this Washington squad if — and it’s always a huge if — it plays like it really, really wants to win the LA Bowl. Boise State will be terrific for the first 20 minutes, but the Huskies will be too good defensively over the final 40.”

Tony’s Picks: Washington 31, Boise State 20

Rationale: “When you line up both teams’ recent form — quarterback play and injury notes — Washington just checks more boxes. Boise is playing well, but they didn’t face an offense quite like Washington’s in their final stretch. … Boise can run the ball well enough to stay competitive for stretches, but their margin for error is smaller.”

Chris Murray, Nevada Sports Net: Washington 28, Boise State 24

Rationale: “Boise State beat just two FBS teams with a winning record (New Mexico, UNLV), but Washington did so just once (Illinois). They had one common foe, that being Colorado State, which Boise State beat by 28 late in the season and Washington topped by 17 in the opener well before head coach Jay Norvell was fired.”

Adam Burke, VSiN: Washington -9.5

Rationale: “As long as Washington protects the football, they should win and cover. Boise State forced 22 takeaways, but 16 came against Mountain West opponents.”

Daniel Lewis, CBS Sports: Over 52.5

Rationale: “Washington's offense picked up late in the season as the Huskies cleared 40 points in three of their final five games. Those three games also went over the total. … Boise State, meanwhile, finished third in the Mountain West in scoring offense with 31.4 points per game. Weather won't be a factor in the dome, and both sides are expected to have a majority of their top offensive pieces such as Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen.”

