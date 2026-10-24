Boise State gets three wide receivers back for Washington State game

Boise State was down three of its top wide receivers and seven players overall during its 38-31 road win over rival Fresno State on Oct. 10.

Following a much-needed bye week, the 21st-ranked Broncos (5-1, 2-0 Pac-12) are significantly healthier entering Saturday’s matchup with Washington State (1-6, 0-3).

Starting left guard Carson Rasmussen and rotation receiver Ben Ford will not play against the Cougars. No other Broncos had an injury designation in the game-day player availability report, which was released on Saturday.

With leading receiver Rasean Jones, starter Cam Bates and reserve Darren Morris missing the Fresno State game, Ford stepped up and had four catches for 45 yards at Valley Children’s Stadium. Ford, who has suffered three torn ACLs dating back to high school, is out with an undisclosed injury.

Jones, Bates and Morris all healed up during the bye week and are good to go for Saturday’s 4 p.m. kickoff in Pullman.

Head coach Spencer Danielson said the Broncos will continue to rotate multiple receivers throughout the game, including promising true freshman Terrious Favors.

“That’s been what our staff has been going through this week,” Danielson said. “We’re going to package everything and with some guys back, we’ve got to find a way to package it to get everybody out there. Some guys are going to get more, some guys are going to get less, that’s the nature of it.”

Jones, another true freshman, has been quarterback Maddux Madsen’s favorite target this season with 23 catches for 359 yards and two total touchdowns.

Junior college transfer Akeem Wright has also come along with 11 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown.

“Competition is through the roof, and that’s what we want at every position. But now especially in the receiver room, it’s through the roof,” Danielson said. “If you’ve done it in practice and you’ve done it consistently, you’re going to be given opportunities.”

Fourth-year junior Jason Steele will make his third consecutive start at left guard for Rasmussen, who is out with an undisclosed injury.

Steele made nine starts at left guard last year but was beaten out in fall camp by Rasmussen and Stewart Taufa (center)

“I am so proud of Jason Steele,” Danielson said. “Poured into his team, supported his team, continued to work his tail off, and now he’s a starter.

“When you continue to pound the rock and do what you’re supposed to, it works out. Sometimes not in the timing we want, that’s life. But if you don’t give up, you reap the harvest. And Jason is reaping the harvest.”