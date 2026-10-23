How to watch Boise State vs. Washington State football: TV channel, live stream, kickoff time

Boise State has won football games in numerous venues during its illustrious history, but the Broncos have never broken through at Martin Stadium.

Washington State holds a 5-2 all-time edge against Boise State, including a 3-0 mark in Pullman.

The 21st-ranked Broncos (5-1, 2-0 Pac-12) will try to make history on Saturday with a road victory over the Cougars (1-6, 0-3). The USA Network telecast will begin at 4 p.m. Mountain time.

The Cougars have dropped four straight games but made a quarterback change ahead of last week’s 48-30 road loss at Oregon State (5-2, 3-0). Owen Eshelman shined in his starting debut, throwing for 289 yards and a pair of touchdowns with 136 yards and another score on the ground.

“Looking at them consistently this week, it’s a really good football team,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson told local media on Thursday. “We’ve got our hands full. We’re also on the road, hostile environment, homecoming for them, potentially maybe some weather. Those are obviously things that we don’t control, but we’ve got to be ready for. Huge task this weekend.”

Washington State and Boise State last faced off in 2024 with the Broncos securing a 45-24 victory at Albertsons Stadium. Ashton Jeanty, who went on to finish second in the Heisman Trophy voting, ran for 259 yards and four touchdowns.

The two programs will now play annually in the rebuilt Pac-12.

“A lot of respect for Washington State,” Danielson said. “A lot of respect for the fan base, their coaches—the coaching staff they have now, coaches throughout their history—their players. I mean, they’ve put tons of players in the NFL. And it’s close.

“I think that’s really special for college football because there’s a lot of Washington State fans that probably live in Boise, Idaho. That’s really cool for college football when you have these regional matchups, and that’s why I think the Pac-12 is really, really special.”

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. WASHINGTON STATE

Who: Coming off a bye week, Boise State heads north to take on Washington State in Pac-12 play

When: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Martin Stadium | Pullman, Washington

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Washington State live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: USA Network

Announcers: Nate Gatter (play-by-play), Ryan Leaf (analyst), Lauren Green (sideline)

Betting line: Boise State -13.5 (DraftKings)

Our prediction: Boise State 34, Washington State 20

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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