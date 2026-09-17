CBS analyst Randy Cross reveals what impresses him most about Boise State

Three-time Super Bowl champion and College Football Hall of Fame member Randy Cross will be on the call for Saturday’s CBS Sports Network broadcast of a non-conference game between Boise State (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and South Dakota (3-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley).

Cross, who starred on the offensive for UCLA and the San Francisco 49ers, believes the Broncos could easily be 2-0.

“They should have beat Oregon, and I was very impressed with what they did against Memphis,” Cross said in a Thursday phone interview. “Having done a lot of American games … watching that downhill mauling was pretty damn impressive.”

Boise State ran for 357 yards against the Tigers while allowing just 135 yards on the ground, 80 of which came on a Jaylin Carter touchdown run.

Cross will call Saturday’s game at Albertsons Stadium with Chris Lewis (play-by-play) and Brandon Baylor (sideline reporter). Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain time.

Here are some of Cross’ observations heading into the game.

On Boise State’s offensive line

“I was texting with (CBS analyst) Aaron Taylor about their offensive line and how good they looked. It’s early in the season, but it’s never too early to recognize when a group has good chemistry.

“It was a fair fight in the first game (against Oregon). I know they weren’t exactly the part of the team that was supposed to be the best at that time, but I like their technique and really everything about them. They are obviously a very well-coached group. You’ve got three new starters and in today’s college football, if you look like you have chemistry and play like you have chemistry, that’s half the battle because you’re not together as much. For a position group that needs unspoken communication, that’s pretty unusual.”

On Boise State’s running game

“They get into something you don’t see that often, that old-school I look. (Dylan) Riley is coming from seven, eight yards deep. By the time he hits the line of scrimmage, he’s going about warp speed. Combine that with the offensive line doing some good business, and that can be extremely tough to stop and extremely tough to read.”

On quarterback Maddux Madsen’s hidden strength

“He’s extremely adept at something I remember from my playing days: he knows how to carry out a fake. That goes a long way. The Coyotes have to be very cognizant of him because he will come out of there one of those times early and take it for 20 yards.”

On South Dakota’s offense

“It might’ve shocked me a little bit how talented and balanced they were. I expect those Dakota teams to be very tough and physical and nasty and all that, but they are creative in the run and pass. They are really good.

“That front on the South Dakota side, from the standpoint of their offense going against the Boise front, is something I want to see. They’ve got a pretty adept quarterback and some good receivers and a running game that could be worrying.”

On South Dakota’s defense

“Turnovers are going to be key for them. They are slippery. They are not terribly huge or physically dominant, but they are slippery. They get to the quarterback and have a good number of sacks already. That’s going to be their key. They have to find a way to get after Madsen, and that’s easier said than done.”