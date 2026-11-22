Closing point spread, betting odds for No. 17 Boise State vs. San Diego State
No. 17 Boise State is a significant favorite to extend its winning streak to 10 games on Saturday against San Diego State.
In the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos (9-1, 6-0) are 20.5-point favorites over the Aztecs (5-5, 4-2). The line opened at 18.5, was bet down to 16.5 and has ballooned to nearly three touchdowns with about an hour remaining before Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. Mountain time kickoff at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos, who have already secured home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game, are -1450 on the moneyline while San Diego State is +850. The over/under is set at 60.5.
The Aztecs can clinch a Pac-12 title game berth with an upset victory on Saturday. San Diego State is 4-0 at home in Pac-12 play but 0-2 on the road with losses to Oregon State (66-14) and Colorado State (56-49).
“They’ve done a great job recruiting. It’s a really talented roster,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said of the Aztecs on Thursday. “Offensively, they’re really getting in a good rhythm right now. … They’ve been able to run the football efficiently.”
San Diego State has a two-headed monster at running back with Javion Kinnard (127 carries, 726 yards, five touchdowns) and Lucky Sutton (124 carries, 569 yards, seven touchdowns).
The Broncos are also a run-first team. Dylan Riley ranks fourth nationally in rushing with 198 carries for 1,291 yards and 13 total touchdowns.
Saturday features a full slate of Pac-12 games to wrap up the regular season.
Texas State (6-4, 4-2) closed as a 13.5-point home favorite over Washington State (2-8, 1-5). The Bobcats, who led 21-7 at halftime, need to finish off Washington State and have Boise State defeat San Diego State to clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game.
Fresno State (5-5, 2-4) was favored by 21 points at kickoff over Colorado State (3-7, 1-5).
Oregon State (5-5, 3-3) and Utah State (4-6, 3-3) will begin play at 8:30 p.m. Mountain time at Reser Stadium. The Beavers are favored by seven points.
Boise State vs. San Diego State betting odds, TV channel
Spread: Boise State -20.5
Moneyline: Boise State -1450, San Diego State +850
Over/under: 60.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 5-5, San Diego State 4-6
Game time: 7:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 21
Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. San Diego State live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: USA Network
• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob