Head coach Spencer Danielson isn’t letting No. 17 Boise State rest on its laurels.

The Broncos (9-1, 6-0 Pac-12) have already clinched home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game entering Saturday’s regular-season conference finale against San Diego State (5-5, 4-2). Boise State could likely suffer a loss down the stretch and still make the College Football Playoff.

Danielson had a simple message to the team throughout the week: say no to the poison.

“Every week, it’s the most important game of our season,” Danielson told local media on Thursday. “That part of it is the same old, same old. It doesn’t matter the rankings, it doesn’t matter what people think. We’ve got a really good football team coming to The Blue on Saturday, and we have to play our best.”

Saturday’s kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium.

The Broncos have banked nine straight wins following a Week 1 loss at No. 13 Oregon, including a 46-41 victory over Oregon State last week that locked up the top seed for the Pac-12 championship game. Boise State will have a road game next week against a to-be-determined opponent before the Pac-12 title game on Friday, Dec. 4.

Despite the winning streak, the Broncos’ defense has regressed throughout the season. Boise State has surrendered 124 total points over its last three games and needed monster offensive performances to defeat Texas State and Oregon State.

Danielson said the team made some defensive changes after getting torched for 506 yards of offense by the Beavers, who played the game with a backup quarterback.

“We had a good week of practice; we’ve got to go do it on Saturday,” Danielson said. “We’ve had some good practices before, but we didn’t play our best in the games. So we’re looking at some things to make sure we can go out there and play our best on Saturday. … The big goal for me is how can we show improvement?”

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Who: Boise State will wrap up its Pac-12 regular-season slate with a home game against San Diego State

When: 7:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. San Diego State live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: USA Network

Announcers: Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Darius Walker (analyst)

Betting line: Boise State -17.5 (DraftKings)

Our prediction: Boise State 41, San Diego State 27

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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