Closing point spread, betting odds for No. 21 Boise State vs. Washington State

Bettors are backing No. 21 Boise State in the lead-up to Saturday’s 4 p.m. Mountain time Pac-12 matchup between the Broncos (5-1, 2-0) and Washington State (1-6, 0-3) at Martin Stadium.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened the Broncos as a 13.5-point favorite last Sunday. The line was quickly bet down to 12.5 before settling back at 13.5 for most of the week.

As of Sunday afternoon, the betting line has shot back up to 14.5 on DraftKings. Boise State is a hefty -625 favorite on the moneyline while the Cougars are +455.

The over/under is set at 52.5 points.

Washington State enters Saturday on a four-game skid, but the Cougars had their best offensive performance of the season against an FBS opponent last week at Oregon State (5-2, 3-0).

In his first career start, redshirt freshman quarterback Owen Eshelman threw for 289 yards, ran for 136 and accounted for three total touchdowns with just one turnover.

“They are really hitting their groove,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson told local media on Thursday. “You can see it, especially the second half of the Oregon State game. They’re putting you in conflict formationally, that quarterback is in rhythm. (Head coach Kirby Moore) is putting him in really good situations to make plays … and they’re starting to find their rhythm.”

Despite giving up 48 points and 555 yards to the Beavers, Washington State still ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in total defense (383.9 yards per game) and fifth in scoring defense (27.1 points).

“It’s a really good football team we’re playing,” Danielson said. “Defensively, they do a great job with their front. Their two edge players play extremely hard, their D tackles are very disciplined. Third down is a nightmare with all the blitz patterns. … We’ve got our hands full with their defense.”

The Broncos have won five straight games since falling to Oregon in Week 1.

In other Pac-12 action on Saturday, San Diego State (3-4, 2-1) is a 1.5-point road favorite over Colorado State (2-4, 0-2). Texas State (3-3, 1-1) is favored by 13.5 points over visiting Utah State (2-4, 1-1).

Boise State vs. Washington State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -14.5

Moneyline: Boise State -625, Washington State +455

Over/under: 51.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 3-3, Washington State 5-2

Game time: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 24

Location: Martin Stadium | Pullman, Washington

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Washington State live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: USA Network

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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