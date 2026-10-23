Boise State's biggest defensive weakness could be exposed by Washington State's new quarterback

Washington State redshirt freshman quarterback Owen Eshelman was thrown to the wolves last weekend at Oregon State.

Making his first career start against the Pac-12’s top defense in a sold-out Reser Stadium, Eshelman and the Cougars found their offensive stride after falling behind 27-3. Eshelman led Washington State (1-6, 0-3) on four touchdown drives and attacked the Beavers (5-2, 3-0) with his arm and legs during a 48-30 loss.

Eshelman finished the day 32 of 49 passing for 289 yards with two touchdowns and a late interception. He was also the Cougars’ only rushing threat with 15 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Eshelman took over quarterback duties from Caden Pinnick, who completed 93 of 156 passes for 756 yards with one touchdown and seven turnovers in five starts against FBS teams. First-year head coach Kirby Moore gave Pinnick a long leash before finally handing the keys to Eshelman, who immediately provided a spark to the struggling offense.

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson believes Eshelman will be even more comfortable entering start No. 2 on Saturday. But unlike Oregon State, the 21st-ranked Broncos (5-1, 2-0) have college film to scout ahead of Saturday’s 4 p.m. matchup at Martin Stadium.

Danielson said the second start vs. film dynamic is likely a wash for both sides.

“We’ve been able to see a little bit of what this quarterback can do, but he’s only going to be better,” Danielson told local media on Thursday. “That was him on the road, packed house at Oregon State. He’s playing at home this weekend, and he’s got another week with Kirby, (offensive coordinator Matt Miller), the schemes they’re going to know. They know what we do a lot on defense. They’re going to have a really good plan.”

In 2026, most plans have worked against the Boise State defense.

The Broncos are allowing 6.8 yards per play on defense, which is tied for No. 131 of 138 FBS teams. Only Colorado State (8.3) is worse among Pac-12 teams.

Pass defense has been the biggest issue as Boise State ranks No. 136 in yards per completion at 14.8. The Broncos’ rush defense is also subpar at 4.5 yards per carry allowed.

Explosive plays have been the main culprit. Boise State is among the national leaders in gains of 20 or more yards allowed (31), gains of 30-plus yards (18), 40-plus (15) and 50-plus (nine). The Broncos have also been flagged for pass interference 10 times in six games.

Eshelman flashed plenty of explosiveness against the Beavers with rushing gains of 22 and 41 yards and a 20-yard touchdown carry. He added completions of 23 and 24 yards and a 40-yard TD strike to Branden Ganashamoorthy.

Danielson said many of the issues come down to tackling and eye control.

“These are basic principles that have gotten lost at times throughout the season, because that’s the reality of playing defense,” Danielson said. “You can be stingy for 90 percent of the snaps. If 10 percent of those you’re off, you’re going to have a bad defensive outing. That’s just the reality of playing defensive football, and that’s shown up a lot.

“We have to find ways to be more disciplined with our fundamentals and technique every snap. It’s not a scheme issue … there’s no magic scheme out there to stop everything an offense does. The magic is brought to life by your effort, your fundamentals and your technique.”