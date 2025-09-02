Coaches poll: Boise State drops out of top 25 following South Florida loss
For the first time since Week 6 of the 2024 college football season, Boise State is not ranked in the Coaches poll.
The Broncos (0-1), who began the 2025 season at No. 25, dropped out of the Coaches poll after suffering a non-competitive 34-7 loss at South Florida last week. Boise State will look to bounce back at 7 p.m. Mountain time on Friday with a home game against FCS opponent Eastern Washington (0-1).
During their historic 2024 season, the Broncos reached No. 8 in the Coaches poll in the lead-up to the College Football Playoff. Boise State finished No. 9 after falling to Penn State in a Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal.
The Broncos did not receive a single vote in the Week 2 edition of the Coaches poll, which was released on Tuesday.
Ohio State, the reigning national champion, topped the latest Coaches poll. The Buckeyes opened their season by winning a defensive battle with preseason No. 1 Texas, 14-7.
Penn State checked in at No. 2, followed by Georgia, LSU and Oregon. The Arch Manning-led Longhorns dropped all the way to No. 6 following a disappointing offensive showing against Ohio State.
Notre Dame, which will host Boise State on Oct. 4, fell to No. 9 after suffering a 27-24 road loss to No. 7 Miami.
No Group of Five teams cracked the top 25 of the latest Coaches poll. Tulane of the American Conference ranked fifth among others receiving votes with 45. South Florida got nine votes.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
No Mountain West schools received a vote in the Coaches poll.
Here is the full Week 2 Coaches poll (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (59)
2. Penn State (6)
3. Georgia (1)
4. LSU (1)
5. Oregon
6. Texas
7. Miami
8. Clemson
9. Notre Dame
10. Arizona State
11. South Carolina
12. Illinois
13. Michigan
14. Ole Miss
15. Florida
16. SMU
17. Tennessee
18. Iowa State
19. Florida State
20. Alabama
21. Indiana
22. Texas A&M
23. Texas Tech
24. Oklahoma
25. BYU
Schools dropped out: No. 20 Kansas State; No. 25 Boise State
Others receiving votes: Utah 117; Louisville 95; Missouri 88; Kansas State 79; Tulane 45; USC 41; Auburn 41; TCU 33; Iowa 23; Navy 17; Georgia Tech 17; Nebraska 13; Memphis 11; South Florida 9; Duke 5; Kansas 4; Washington 3; Vanderbilt 2; FIU 1