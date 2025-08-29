A Florida no-show: 3 takeaways from No. 25 Boise State’s stunning loss to South Florida
No. 25 Boise State has nowhere to go but up after Thursday’s uncompetitive 34-7 season-opening road loss to South Florida at steamy Raymond James Stadium.
The Broncos (0-1) struggled in all three phases while Bulls senior quarterback Byrum Brown ran for two touchdowns.
South Florida (1-0) closed the game with 34 unanswered points after falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter. The Bulls led 10-7 at the break and seized control for good with two third-quarter touchdowns.
Here are three takeaways from Boise State’s surprising no-show in Florida.
1. A nightmare performance
Outside of rushing the passer, Boise State performed poorly in almost every area on a hot, humid evening in Tampa.
Running backs Malik Sherrod and Sire Gaines both lost fumbles in the first half while quarterback Maddux Madsen had two fumbles on the day, recovering one and losing one. During Boise State’s 13 regular-season games last year, Ashton Jeanty fumbled just twice.
Madsen was often inaccurate with his passes, including a bad miss on a fourth-and-two with Boise State trailing 17-7 in the third quarter. The junior quarterback finished 25 of 46 passing for 225 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
Boise State’s receivers and tight ends did Madsen no favors by dropping multiple passes throughout the game. The offensive line also had a tough day against an active South Florida defensive front.
After struggling with tackling and pass coverage during the 2024 season, the Broncos showed no signs of improvement on Thursday.
Boise State did record four sacks against Brown, one of which was followed by Davon Banks flinging the quarterback to the ground after the whistle for a drive-extending personal foul. The penalty led to South Florida’s first touchdown of the game, a highlight 23-yard Brown run.
Last but not least, the Broncos’ biggest disaster occurred on special teams with South Florida holding a narrow 10-7 lead midway through the third.
Facing a fourth-and-six from the Boise State 45, the Bulls lined up in punt formation but snuck backup quarterback Locklan Hewlett into the game at punter. The Broncos didn’t notice, and Hewlett connected with Keshaun Singleton for a 45-yard touchdown to seize the momentum for good.
It was that kind of day for the Broncos.
2. Life without Ashton Jeanty
Boise State’s streak of 18 consecutive games with at least one 100-yard rusher came to an end at South Florida. The Broncos finished with 38 carries for 122 yards (3.2 yards per carry) as a team.
Gaines was Boise State’s most effective runner with nine carries for 44 yards. Sherrod, a highly-touted Fresno State transfer, had just 27 yards on 11 carries.
The running game looked completely different without Jeanty, who ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns during his record-smashing junior season. Jeanty ran for 127 or more yards himself in all 13 regular-season games, topping the 200-yard mark six times.
3. College Football Playoff hopes dashed?
The Broncos’ lone blemish a season ago — a three-point loss at Oregon — likely helped their case with the College Football Playoff selection committee.
Thursday’s result was the exact opposite, as Boise State was soundly defeated by a South Florida team picked to finish fifth in the American Conference preseason media poll.
If the Broncos also fail to compete during their Oct. 4 matchup with No. 6 Notre Dame, would the CFP selection committee consider Boise State for an automatic bid — assuming a third straight Mountain West title — over a two-loss American team?
To have any shot at a return trip to the CFP, the Broncos will likely need a strong showing in South Bend and multiple losses from fellow Group of Five contenders Liberty, Navy, Memphis and Tulane.