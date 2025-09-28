Coaches poll: Unranked Boise State to face No. 21 Notre Dame next week
Maddux Madsen and the Boise State defense shined during Saturday’s 47-14 non-conference thrashing of Appalachian State.
Madsen threw for a career-high 321 yards and four touchdowns while the Broncos (3-1) recorded two pick-sixes and limited the Mountaineers (2-2) to 184 total yards.
Despite the strong showing, Boise State did not receive a vote in the latest Coaches poll, which was released on Sunday.
The Broncos will have a chance to impress voters next week with a road matchup against No. 21 Notre Dame (2-2). Kickoff is listed for 1:30 p.m. Mountain time at Notre Dame Stadium.
No Group of Five teams cracked the Week 6 edition of the Coaches poll.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final College Football Playoff rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Memphis (5-0) of the American Conference topped the others receiving votes list with 88. The Tigers hammered Florida Atlantic 55-26 on Saturday and have a favorable conference schedule with home matchups against Navy, South Florida and Tulane.
Four other American schools received votes: South Florida (29), Navy (9), Tulane (8) and North Texas (7).
UNLV was the lone Mountain West team to earn votes, receiving 11. The Rebels (4-0) had a bye over the weekend and will open MWC play next Saturday at Wyoming.
Ohio State remained atop the Coaches poll, followed by Oregon, Miami (Florida), Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Penn State, Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana and Georgia.
Here is the full Week 6 Coaches poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (58, Big Ten)
2. Oregon (6, Big Ten)
3. Miami (1, ACC)
4. Ole Miss (SEC)
5. Texas A&M (SEC)
6. Penn State (Big Ten)
7. Texas (SEC)
8. Oklahoma (SEC)
9. Indiana (Big Ten)
10. Georgia (SEC)
11. Alabama (SEC)
12. Iowa State (Big 12)
13. LSU (0, SEC)
14. Texas Tech (Big 12)
15. Tennessee (SEC)
16. Georgia Tech (ACC)
17. Vanderbilt (SEC)
18. Missouri (SEC)
19. Florida State (ACC)
20. Michigan (Big Ten)
21. Notre Dame (Independent)
22. Illinois (Big Ten)
23. BYU (Big 12)
24. Arizona State (Big 12)
25. Utah (Big 12)
Schools dropped out: No. 22 USC (Big Ten); No. 25 TCU (Big 12)
Others receiving votes: Memphis (American) 88; Louisville (ACC) 83; Virginia (ACC) 63; South Florida (American) 29; USC (Big Ten) 17; Maryland (ACC) 17; Auburn (SEC) 12; UNLV (MWC) 11; Navy (American) 9; Mississippi State (SEC) 9; Tulane (American) 8; Washington (Big Ten) 7; North Texas (American) 7; TCU (Big 12) 6; Nebraska (Big Ten) 4; Duke (ACC) 4; Iowa (Big Ten) 3; Houston 1 (Big 12)