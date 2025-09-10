College Football Playoff betting odds: Boise State rebounds after Eastern Washington win
Boise State bounced back from a rough opening game by blasting Eastern Washington last Friday, 51-14.
The Broncos (1-1) torched the Eagles (0-2) for 639 yards of total offense, including 330 rushing yards.
Following the strong showing at Albertsons Stadium, Boise State is now +790 to reach the College Football Playoff in the latest odds from FanDuel. The Broncos were +920 to make a return trip to the playoff last week.
“We had to take a big step from Week 1 to Week 2,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the win. “And regardless of how Week 1 was, you need to take a jump. But we needed to as a team.
“As a whole team, I’m excited about the growth that we had. But we’ve still got a long way to go.”
The Broncos are idle this week before starting Mountain West play next Saturday at Air Force (1-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time at Falcon Stadium.
During the 2024 season, Boise State finished 12-2 overall, captured a second straight MWC title and reached the CFP for the first time in program history. The Broncos earned a first-round bye and fell to Penn State in a Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal.
Boise State is a commanding -125 favorite to repeat as MWC champion, coming in well above UNLV (+500), Air Force (+900), Fresno State (+900), San Jose State (+1300) and Colorado State (+1600).
In the CFP betting odds, South Florida (2-0) is the favorite to represent the Group of Five at +220. The 18th-ranked Bulls followed up their dominant showing against Boise State with an 18-16 road victory at Florida (1-1).
Fellow American Conference member Tulane is next in the odds at +520. The Green Wave (2-0) hosts Duke (1-1) on Saturday.
FanDuel also lists CFP odds for Memphis (+980), Navy (+1120), North Texas (+2500) and East Carolina (+5000) of the American.
The Broncos lead the way in the CFP odds among MWC teams, followed by UNLV (+1260), Air Force (+2500), Fresno State (+3000) and Colorado State (+5000).
James Madison (+880) and Texas State (+1300) of the Sun Belt and Toledo (+1600) of the MAC are also CFP contenders.
The five highest-rated conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the playoff.
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.