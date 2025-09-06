Dominant offensive performance: 3 takeaways from Boise State’s 51-14 rout of Eastern Washington
Boise State picked up win No. 1 of the 2025 season by hammering Eastern Washington, 51-14, in Friday night’s home opener at Albertsons Stadium.
Here are three takeaways from the Broncos’ (1-1) dominant performance against the Eagles (0-2).
1. Broncos show off balanced attack
Throughout fall camp, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson and quarterback Maddux Madsen regularly spoke about the team’s desire to have a more balanced offense in 2025.
The Broncos couldn’t get the running game going last week at South Florida, but the multifaceted offense Danielson and Madsen envisioned was on display against Eastern Washington.
Boise State compiled 637 yards of total offense in Friday’s win, tallying 328 yards on the ground and 309 through the air. The Broncos ripped off numerous chunk plays, a point of emphasis after last week’s loss.
Madsen completed 16 of 26 passes for 307 yards with two touchdowns — both to Ben Ford — and no interceptions. His favorite target was Chris Marshall, who caught four passes for 132 yards.
Dylan Riley paced the Broncos’ ground attack with six carries for 123 yards, including a late 77-yard touchdown burst. Sire Gaines added 14 carries for 98 yards and a TD.
Five different Broncos ran for a touchdown in the victory.
The balanced attack showed up early as Boise State scored TDs on three of its four first-quarter possessions. The Broncos out-gained Eastern Washington 220-65 in the opening quarter, which included a 60-yard touchdown connection between Madsen and Ford.
It was an impressive showing for a Broncos offense that struggled to sustain drives at South Florida without Ashton Jeanty.
2. Special teams a mixed bag
Let’s start with the positives.
Boise State’s much-maligned special teams unit got a strong performance from new punter Oscar Doyle, who punted twice for 107 yards.
The Broncos used two kickers during the game: true freshman Canaan Moore and junior Colton Boomer. Both kickers had their moments.
Moore, a graduate of Union High School in Vancouver, Washington who was added to Boise State’s roster just days before the start of fall camp, went 3 for 3 on PATs and 1 for 2 on field goals. Moore connected from 35 yards and pushed a 24-yard attempt wide right.
Boomer, a UCF transfer, recorded touchbacks on all seven of his kickoffs but hooked a 46-yard field goal try in the first quarter. Boomer also had a PAT blocked.
The Broncos had other special teams issues against the Eagles.
Late in the second quarter, a block in the back penalty wiped out a nice Malik Sherrod punt return. The Broncos were also flagged for running into the kicker — and lucky to avoid a drive-extending roughing the kicker personal foul — during an Eastern Washington punt from its own end zone.
Heading into the bye week, Boise State has a lot to clean up on special teams.
3. Jaden Mickey makes instant impact
After playing just one snap last week, Jaden Mickey, a highly-touted transfer from Notre Dame, received the start at nickelback on Friday in place of Davon Banks.
The junior flashed his tools on Boise State’s first defensive series, ripping the ball away from receiver Jaxon Branch for a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
Mickey finished the game with seven total tackles, second only to Ty Benefield’s nine.
Banks, who committed a critical personal foul at South Florida, gave up a chunk play in the fourth quarter while playing with the second unit and was pulled from the game.
Expect Mickey to be the Broncos’ starting nickelback moving forward.