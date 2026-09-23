Despite close call, Boise State holds down top spot in Pac-12 football power rankings

The Pac-12 had a solid Week 3 with a pair of FBS victories while Boise State, Oregon State and Washington State all took care of business against FCS opponents.

The Beavers and Cougars both secured runaway wins while Boise State needed a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to hold on against South Dakota, 38-24.

All eight Pac-12 teams have non-conference games on Saturday with Pac-12 play beginning next week.

Here is the Week 4 edition of our Pac-12 power rankings.

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

1. Boise State

Last result: 38-24 home victory over South Dakota (Saturday, Sept. 19)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 2-1, 0-0

Analysis: The Broncos topped the 300-yard mark on the ground for the second straight game. Dylan Riley (62 carries, 454 yards, two touchdowns) is the nation’s third-leading rusher.

Up next: Saturday at Western Michigan, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

2. Oregon State

Last result: 52-17 home victory over Montana (Saturday, Sept. 19)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 1-2, 0-0

Analysis: The Beavers’ high-flying offense kept rolling against Montana. True freshman Jesse Legree (17 receptions, 476 yards, four touchdowns) leads college football in receiving while Braden Atkinson (1,120 yards, 10 total touchdowns, one interception) ranks second in passing.

Up next: Saturday at UTEP, 7 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

3. Fresno State

Last result: 26-10 road victory over San Jose State (Saturday, Sept. 19)

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 2-1, 0-0

Analysis: The Bulldog defense picked off four passes to bring the Valley Trophy back to Fresno.

Up next: Saturday vs. Rice, 8 p.m. (The CW)

4. Texas State

Last result: 49-35 home victory over North Texas (Saturday, Sept. 19)

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 1-2, 0-0

Analysis: Texas State’s offense put together its best game of the season, but the Bobcats’ suspect defense surrendered 492 yards through the air to North Texas.

Up next: Saturday vs. Incarnate Word, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

5. San Diego State

Last result: 26-13 home loss to James Madison (Saturday, Sept. 19)

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 1-2, 0-0

Analysis: The Aztecs gained more than 400 yards of total offense for the first time in a regular-season game since last October, but James Madison had no issues moving the ball at Snapdragon Stadium.

Up next: Saturday at Toledo, 10 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)

6. Colorado State

Last result: 41-23 home loss to No. 11 BYU (Saturday, Sept. 19)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 2-1, 0-0

Analysis: The Rams trailed BYU 38-7 after three quarters and lost quarterback Hauss Hejny to a hamstring injury. Hejny is questionable to play this weekend.

Up next: Saturday at UTSA, 10 a.m. (ESPNU)

7. Washington State

Last result: 48-7 home victory over Duquesne (Saturday, Sept. 19)

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 1-2, 0-0

Analysis: It wasn’t pretty, but the Cougars piled up 316 rushing yards while pulling away in the second half against overmatched Duquesne.

Up next: Saturday vs. Arizona, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

8. Utah State

Last result: 33-0 road loss to No. 17 Utah (Saturday, Sept. 19)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 0-3, 0-0

Analysis: The Aggies have a -8 turnover margin on the season, ranking dead last in FBS.

Up next: Saturday vs. Troy, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)