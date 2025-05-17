Did Boise State land its next great kicker in transfer portal?
Coming off a 12-2 season and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance, Boise State has been active in the transfer portal with 15 additions since the Fiesta Bowl.
Several of the portal newcomers are expected to make a big impact for the Broncos in 2025.
Boise State Broncos on SI is highlighting the team’s top five transfer portal additions of the offseason.
We have already covered defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame) and defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii) and are moving on to the Broncos’ No. 3 portal addition: UCF kicker Colton Boomer.
Colton Boomer, junior, kicker
For the first time in five seasons, Boise State will have a new starting placekicker in 2025.
Jonah Dalmas, the Mountain West Conference’s all-time leader in points scored, closed his five-year career with an 86.1 percent field goal percentage (93 of 108) while making 229 of 232 PATs. Dalmas’ 508 career points rank fourth on the FBS all-time scoring list.
Finding a replacement for Dalmas is one of Boise State’s most important offseason tasks.
“That’s college football,” Broncos special teams coach Stacy Collins said. “That’s part of it. Guys are going to leave and turn over. It’s nice when you have a guy like Jonah for a long time, but that’s the world we live in. I’m excited to see how these guys compete and step up in game day situations.”
Though he didn’t participate in spring practice, transfer portal kicker Colton Boomer is the frontrunner to take over for Dalmas at placekicker.
Boomer, an all-Big 12 honorable mention recipient during the 2023 season, transferred to Boise State after spending three years with UCF. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Broncos fans got to see Boomer’s big leg in Week 2 of the 2023 season at Albertsons Stadium when UCF made the long trip west to take on Boise State.
Boomer converted all four of his field goal attempts — including a 55-yarder — as the Knights earned an 18-16 victory at Albertsons Stadium. His 40-yard kick as time expired was the difference in the non-conference game.
“Colton is a guy who has done it on the Blue,” Collins said. “I think it starts right there, he hit a game-winning field goal on the Blue. He’s a mature guy who’s played a lot of football.”
In his three years at UCF, Boomer was 30 of 42 (71.4 percent) on field goals and 109 of 113 on PATs. He made three of his six field goal attempts last season before opting out after four games to enter the transfer portal.
Collins said Boomer could also handle kickoffs for the Broncos in 2025.