For the Pac-12’s flex week, Boise State will make a return trip to Colorado State on Saturday.

The two teams recently faced off on Nov. 7 with the Broncos (9-2, 6-1) piling up 669 yards of total offense en route to a 64-38 victory.

The defensive performance was not an anomaly for the Rams (3-8, 1-6), who surrendered 66 points to Texas State (7-4, 5-2) and 73 two weeks ago in a humiliating 73-7 loss at Washington State (2-9, 1-6). It’s the Cougars’ only FBS win of the season.

Colorado State ranks last nationally in nearly every major defensive statistic, including scoring defense (47.7 points per game), total defense (548.1 yards) and yards per play allowed (8.4).

A strong Week 1 performance in a 35-13 win over Wyoming (7-4, 6-2 Mountain West) will likely keep the Rams out of the national record books.

The worst defense in FBS history was fielded by UMass in 2019. The Minutemen allowed 52.7 points per game, 561.2 yards per game and 7.8 yards per play.

To break UMass’ scoring defense record, Colorado State would have to surrender 108 points on Saturday. If any team could pull that off, it would be the 2026 Rams.

On a play-to-play basis, Colorado State is worse than the infamous 2019 UMass defense.

Here is a complete look at Boise State and Colorado State by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 37.9 (12th nationally, second Pac-12)

Colorado State 33.7 (26th, fourth)

Rushing offense

Boise State 216.7 (10th, second)

Colorado State 158.5 (39th, fourth)

Passing offense

Boise State 255.5 (28th, third)

Colorado State 281.7 (17th, second)

Total offense

Boise State 472.3 (ninth, third)

Colorado State 440.2 (25th, fourth)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 50.7 percent (eighth, second)

Colorado State 43.3 percent (40th, fourth)

Red zone offense scoring percentage

Boise State 88.6 percent (35th, first)

Colorado State 86.4 percent (49th, fourth)

Scoring defense

Boise State 26.4 (86th, third)

Colorado State 47.7 (138th, eighth)

Rushing defense

Boise State 117.5 (29th, second)

Colorado State 294.6 (138th, eighth)

Passing defense

Boise State 274.1 (132nd, sixth)

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Colorado State 253.5 (128th, fifth)

Total defense

Boise State 391.5 (105th, fourth)

Colorado State 548.1 (138th, eighth)

Sacks per game

Boise State 1.91 (83rd, fourth)

Colorado State 0.91 (135th, eighth)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 34.6 percent (36th, first)

Colorado State 57.9 percent (138th, eighth)

Red zone defense

Boise State 85.7 percent (84th, fifth)

Colorado State 89.1 percent (112th, eighth)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.09 (56th, fourth)

Colorado State +0.36 (37th, second)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 194 of 289 (67 percent), 2,363 yards, 20 touchdowns, three interceptions

Hauss Hejny, Colorado State: 145 of 220 (66 percent), 1,988 yards, 18 touchdowns, four interceptions

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 213 carries, 1,360 yards, 11 touchdowns

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 95 carries, 508 yards, five touchdowns

Durell Robinson, Colorado State: 128 carries, 573 yards, nine touchdowns

Mel Brown, Colorado State: 64 carries, 475 yards, four touchdowns

Hauss Hejny, Colorado State: 59 carries, 390 yards, six touchdowns

Leading receivers

Rasean Jones, Boise State: 60 receptions, 940 yards, eight touchdowns

Matt Wagner, Boise State: 39 receptions, 429 yards, six touchdowns

Tommy Maher, Colorado State: 35 receptions, 543 yards, three touchdowns

RJ Vick, Colorado State: 34 receptions, 510 yards, four touchdowns

Terrence Smith Jr., Colorado State: 34 receptions, 454 yards, five touchdowns

Leading defenders

Safety Travis Anderson, Boise State: 56 total tackles, five interceptions, three pass breakups

Linebacker Boen Phelps, Boise State: 66 total tackles, three pass breakups, one interception, one sack

Oumar Diomande, Colorado State: 103 total tackles, two interceptions