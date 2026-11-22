The reborn Pac-12’s inaugural championship game is set.

No. 17 Boise State (9-2, 6-1) will host San Diego State (6-5, 5-2) for the Pac-12 title on Friday, Dec. 4. The game will air nationally on CBS with a 6 p.m. Mountain time kickoff.

The Broncos closed the Pac-12 regular season on Saturday with a stunning 22-20 loss to the Aztecs at Albertsons Stadium. San Diego State needed a victory over Boise State to clinch a championship game berth.

The Aztecs finished in a tie for second place in the Pac-12 standings with Texas State (7-4, 5-2), which blasted Washington State (2-9, 1-6) on Saturday, 42-14. San Diego State defeated the Bobcats on Oct. 3 to get the Pac-12 title game nod.

Before the championship game, all eight Pac-12 teams will be in action next Saturday during flex week.

The Pac-12 completed its seven-game round-robin slate on Saturday. Each team will have a “flex” rematch game next week that will not count toward the conference standings.

All four Pac-12 flex week matchups were announced at 12:30 a.m. Mountain time on Sunday morning.

• Boise State at Colorado State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

• San Diego State at Washington State, 4:30 p.m. (The CW)

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

• Texas State at Utah State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)

• Oregon State at Fresno State, 8 p.m. (The CW)

In a video interview posted on Saturday afternoon by Jackson Moore of 247Sports, Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould said the conference was considering 16 different scenarios based on the results of Saturday’s game.

“We’ve been very clear about what our north star is going to be, and we’re going to make the decision that—number one—puts Boise State in a position to get to the (College Football Playoff) since they’re our CFP frontrunner right now,” Gould said. “And then number two, get as many teams bowl-eligible as possible so we’re positioned for postseason.

Boise State blasted Colorado State earlier this month at Canvas Stadium, 64-38.

Gould has been happy with the reception to the Pac-12’s innovative flex scheduling model.

“It’s been great seeing the fans and the local and national media kind of get behind it, and all the anticipation and creativity around it,” Gould told 247Sports. “So we’re excited about it.”

Earlier on Saturday, Fresno State (6-5, 3-4) held on for a 49-42 home victory over Colorado State (3-8, 1-6).

Oregon State (6-5, 4-3) snapped a four-game skid with a 31-24 win over Utah State (4-7, 3-4).