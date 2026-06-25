Early look at Boise State’s Pac-12 schedule: key stretch to watch

On Wednesday, July 1, Boise State and four other Mountain West schools will officially join the Pac-12.

The reborn Pac-12 will feature eight football-playing schools: current members Oregon State and Washington State, MWC alumni Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State and former Sun Belt member Texas State.

Boise State will have four non-conference games—including a highly-anticipated Week 1 matchup with Oregon—before starting Pac-12 play on Saturday, Oct. 3 against Utah State. The Broncos will wrap up their seven-game conference slate on Saturday, Nov. 21 against San Diego State.

The final week of the regular season is reserved for a flex opponent against a to-be-determined Pac-12 team that will not count in the conference standings.

Here is the most important stretch of Pac-12 games for the Broncos, who wrapped up their successful 15-year run in the MWC with three straight championships.

Saturday, Oct. 10 - at Fresno State

Boise State’s low point during the 2025 season was a 30-7 home loss to Fresno State on Nov. 1. The stunning result snapped the Broncos’ 16-game winning streak at Albertsons Stadium and put an end to the team’s slim College Football Playoff hopes.

Fresno State has won three straight games against Boise State entering this year’s showdown at Valley Children’s Stadium. The Bulldogs are expected to compete for a Pac-12 championship game berth under second-year head coach Matt Entz.

The Broncos need to end their losing streak against Fresno State and get off to a 2-0 start in Pac-12 play.

Saturday, Oct. 24 - at Washington State

The Broncos will have a week off following the Fresno State showdown to get ready for another road trip to Washington State.

The Cougars’ new coaching staff has strong Boise State ties with head coach Kirby Moore and offensive coordinator Matt Miller. Moore—the younger brother of Kellen Moore—and Miller are both former Boise State receivers. Miller was an assistant for the Broncos from 2020-25.

Washington State has several new faces on both sides of the ball, but the Cougars will be a tough out in Pullman.

Saturday, Oct. 31 - vs. Texas State

After back-to-back road games, the Broncos will return home to take on high-powered Texas State.

The Bobcats have won three straight bowl games under head coach G.J. Kinne and finished the 2025 season ranked fifth nationally in total offense at 472.8 yards per game. Texas State returns star quarterback Brad Jackson and receivers Chris Dawn Jr. and senior Beau Sparks.

Boise State’s offense should feast on the Texas State defense, but the Bobcats have more than enough firepower to cause problems at Albertsons Stadium.