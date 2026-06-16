Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould receives five-year extension as reborn conference nears official expansion date

Following a two-year hiatus, the reborn Pac-12 will officially launch on July 1 with nine full-time members.

Pac-12 holdovers Oregon State and Washington State will welcome Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State of the Mountain West, Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference and Texas State of the Sun Belt. The new nine-team league is expected to contend for a College Football Playoff berth in most years and send multiple teams to the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament.

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 board of directors announced that commissioner Teresa Gould has agreed to a five-year contract extension through the 2030-31 athletics season. Gould’s new contract matches the Pac-12’s grant of rights and media deal rights, which expire in 2031.

“Our charge for Boise State athletics has always been a focus on what’s next,” Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said in a statement. “With Teresa’s leadership and our collaboration across the new Pac-12, Bronco student-athletes, alums and fans can be excited for the future and what’s next.”

Added Oregon State president Jayathi Murthy, chair of the Pac-12 board of directors: “To be where we are today, weeks away from launching a new Pac-12 Conference with the strong institutions, brands and fan bases that are coming together, is nothing short of remarkable. Such a feat requires a talented team with strong leadership, and we are thrilled to have both led by Teresa Gould as we move forward into our new era.”

Gould became Pac-12 commissioner on March 1, 2024 as the conference was losing 10 of its 12 members to the ACC, Big Ten and Big 12. She helped orchestrate the Pac-12 rebuild and secure an exposure-focused media rights package with CBS Sports, The CW and USA Sports.

“When I stepped into this role two years ago, some thought I was crazy to take this on facing so much uncertainty,” Gould said in a statement. “What they saw as a challenge, I saw as an opportunity—to honor the Pac-12’s legacy while helping shape its future.

“As we prepare to officially launch the new Pac-12, I could not be more proud of what our membership and the Pac-12 team have accomplished together. This historic conference is entering an exciting new era, and I am honored by the board’s continued trust as we build for the future. Most importantly, I look forward to providing the exceptional student-athlete experience the Pac-12 has been known for and will continue to be for generations to come.”