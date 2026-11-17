No. 24 Boise State’s beleaguered secondary could get a break this week against San Diego State.

The Aztecs have the Pac-12’s worst passing offense at 171.5 yards per game, ranking No. 123 in the country. Boise State ranks No. 135 nationally and seventh in the Pac-12 in pass defense at 278.8 yards allowed.

The explosive Broncos had two players earn Pac-12 honors after last week’s 46-41 victory over Oregon State.

Rasean Jones was voted Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week after setting new career highs for catches (11), yards (230) and touchdowns (three).

Safety Travis Anderson took home Defensive Player of the Week honors with a 58-yard pick-six. Anderson has four interceptions this season, which is tied for the Pac-12 lead.

Here is a complete look at Boise State (9-1, 6-0) and San Diego State (5-5, 4-2) by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 39.7 (sixth nationally, first Pac-12)

San Diego State 26.8 (80th, sixth)

Rushing offense

Boise State 228.3 (seventh, second)

San Diego State 161.6 (59th, third)

Passing offense

Boise State 250 (36th, fourth)

San Diego State 171.5 (123rd, eighth)

Total offense

Boise State 478.3 (ninth, third)

San Diego State 333.1 (118th, seventh)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 52.3 percent (sixth, second)

San Diego State 36.4 percent (99th, eighth)

Red zone offense scoring percentage

Boise State 90.2 percent (28th, first)

San Diego State 86.1 percent (60th, third)

Scoring defense

Boise State 26.8 (94th, fourth)

San Diego State 32.2 (124th, seventh)

Rushing defense

Boise State 111.3 (26th, second)

San Diego State 155.2 (88th, fourth)

Passing defense

Boise State 278.8 (135th, seventh)

San Diego State 270.7 (131st, sixth)

Total defense

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Boise State 390.1 (101st, third)

San Diego State 425.9 (131st, seventh)

Sacks per game

Boise State 2.1 (65th, third)

San Diego State 2.2 (59th, second)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 33.6 percent (32nd, first)

San Diego State 46.3 percent (130th, seventh)

Red zone defense

Boise State 84.8 percent (75th, fifth)

San Diego State 81 percent (45th, third)

Turnover margin

Boise State +0.3 (45th, fourth)

San Diego State -0.3 (95th, fifth)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 171 of 254 (67 percent), 2,052 yards, 19 touchdowns, one interception

Stone Saunders, San Diego State: 59 of 103 (57 percent), 732 yards, two touchdowns, four interceptions

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 198 carries, 1,291 yards, 11 touchdowns

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 86 carries, 491 yards, five touchdowns

Javion Kinnard, San Diego State: 127 carries, 726 yards, five touchdowns

Lucky Sutton, San Diego State: 124 carries, 569 yards, seven touchdowns

Leading receivers

Rasean Jones, Boise State: 55 receptions, 900 yards, eight touchdowns

Matt Wagner, Boise State: 35 receptions, 382 yards, six touchdowns

Akeem Wright, Boise State: 24 receptions, 371 yards, two touchdowns

Jaylon Hawkins, San Diego State: 25 receptions, 420 yards, three touchdowns

Nathan Acevedo, San Diego State: 31 receptions, 338 yards, two touchdowns

Leading defenders

Safety Travis Anderson, Boise State: 45 total tackles, four interceptions

Linebacker Boen Phelps, Boise State: 58 total tackles, four pass breakups

Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 34 total tackles, 3.5 sacks

Sione Hala, San Diego State: 98 total tackles, three pass breakups

Tano Letuli, San Diego State: 84 total tackles, 1.5 sacks

Mike Lindsay, San Diego State: 29 total tackles, eight pass breakups, three interceptions