Embattled Boise State defense could have a bounce-back performance against San Diego State
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No. 24 Boise State’s beleaguered secondary could get a break this week against San Diego State.
The Aztecs have the Pac-12’s worst passing offense at 171.5 yards per game, ranking No. 123 in the country. Boise State ranks No. 135 nationally and seventh in the Pac-12 in pass defense at 278.8 yards allowed.
The explosive Broncos had two players earn Pac-12 honors after last week’s 46-41 victory over Oregon State.
Rasean Jones was voted Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week after setting new career highs for catches (11), yards (230) and touchdowns (three).
Safety Travis Anderson took home Defensive Player of the Week honors with a 58-yard pick-six. Anderson has four interceptions this season, which is tied for the Pac-12 lead.
Here is a complete look at Boise State (9-1, 6-0) and San Diego State (5-5, 4-2) by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 39.7 (sixth nationally, first Pac-12)
San Diego State 26.8 (80th, sixth)
Rushing offense
Boise State 228.3 (seventh, second)
San Diego State 161.6 (59th, third)
Passing offense
Boise State 250 (36th, fourth)
San Diego State 171.5 (123rd, eighth)
Total offense
Boise State 478.3 (ninth, third)
San Diego State 333.1 (118th, seventh)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 52.3 percent (sixth, second)
San Diego State 36.4 percent (99th, eighth)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 90.2 percent (28th, first)
San Diego State 86.1 percent (60th, third)
Scoring defense
Boise State 26.8 (94th, fourth)
San Diego State 32.2 (124th, seventh)
Rushing defense
Boise State 111.3 (26th, second)
San Diego State 155.2 (88th, fourth)
Passing defense
Boise State 278.8 (135th, seventh)
San Diego State 270.7 (131st, sixth)
Total defense
Boise State 390.1 (101st, third)
San Diego State 425.9 (131st, seventh)
Sacks per game
Boise State 2.1 (65th, third)
San Diego State 2.2 (59th, second)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 33.6 percent (32nd, first)
San Diego State 46.3 percent (130th, seventh)
Red zone defense
Boise State 84.8 percent (75th, fifth)
San Diego State 81 percent (45th, third)
Turnover margin
Boise State +0.3 (45th, fourth)
San Diego State -0.3 (95th, fifth)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 171 of 254 (67 percent), 2,052 yards, 19 touchdowns, one interception
Stone Saunders, San Diego State: 59 of 103 (57 percent), 732 yards, two touchdowns, four interceptions
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 198 carries, 1,291 yards, 11 touchdowns
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 86 carries, 491 yards, five touchdowns
Javion Kinnard, San Diego State: 127 carries, 726 yards, five touchdowns
Lucky Sutton, San Diego State: 124 carries, 569 yards, seven touchdowns
Leading receivers
Rasean Jones, Boise State: 55 receptions, 900 yards, eight touchdowns
Matt Wagner, Boise State: 35 receptions, 382 yards, six touchdowns
Akeem Wright, Boise State: 24 receptions, 371 yards, two touchdowns
Jaylon Hawkins, San Diego State: 25 receptions, 420 yards, three touchdowns
Nathan Acevedo, San Diego State: 31 receptions, 338 yards, two touchdowns
Leading defenders
Safety Travis Anderson, Boise State: 45 total tackles, four interceptions
Linebacker Boen Phelps, Boise State: 58 total tackles, four pass breakups
Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State: 34 total tackles, 3.5 sacks
Sione Hala, San Diego State: 98 total tackles, three pass breakups
Tano Letuli, San Diego State: 84 total tackles, 1.5 sacks
Mike Lindsay, San Diego State: 29 total tackles, eight pass breakups, three interceptions
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob